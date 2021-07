Despite the challenges of 2020, Grace experienced unprecedented growth. Orlando ― More than 180,000 people in Orange County are uninsured, lacking access to basic health care necessities like annual check-ups, prescription medications, and cancer screenings. Keeping a roof over their heads, putting food on the table, or maintaining reliable transportation often takes precedence over medical care. “Grace Medical Home is here to change all of that,” said Stephanie N. Garris, chief executive officer of Grace Medical Home, upon the release of their annual Year in Review statistics and Annual Report for 2020.