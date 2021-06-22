More Than $21 Million Awarded in Grants Will Go Towards Safety Training

Feasibility IDE study will be the first to evaluate responsive neuromodulation for a severe and disabling childhood-onset epilepsy. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced that it has received a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant through the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies ® (BRAIN) Initiative that will provide up to $9.3 million over five years to evaluate the use of NeuroPace's RNS ® System to treat Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). LGS is a devastating form of childhood-onset epilepsy that causes cognitive dysfunction and frequent generalized onset seizures that often lead to injury. The Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, which will be the first to evaluate a neuromodulation device in patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, is projected to start enrolling patients in the second half of next year.