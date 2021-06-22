More Than $21 Million Awarded in Grants Will Go Towards Safety Training
The U.S. Department of Labor announces funding availabilities to OSHA. OSHA training grants are given to non-profit organizations. The U.S. Department of Labor granted the $21 million geared towards employee training towards workplace hazards and infectious diseases. Under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 for Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, the first availability will provide $10 million. It will also include the coronavirus grants.ohsonline.com