Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

More Than $21 Million Awarded in Grants Will Go Towards Safety Training

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Labor announces funding availabilities to OSHA. OSHA training grants are given to non-profit organizations. The U.S. Department of Labor granted the $21 million geared towards employee training towards workplace hazards and infectious diseases. Under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 for Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, the first availability will provide $10 million. It will also include the coronavirus grants.

ohsonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Training#Osha#The American Rescue Plan#Dun Bradstreet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

U.S. Labor Department Awards $130 Million in Grants To Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs; Massachusetts To Receive $4 Million

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor yesterday, June 22, announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship Programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and Washington, D.C., to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.
ishn.com

US Department of Labor announces availability of more than $21M in grants for training on workplace hazards, infectious diseases

The U.S. Department of Labor announced funding opportunities for more than $21 million in Occupational Safety and Health Administration training grants for non-profit organizations. The first availability will provide $10 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021for Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, including the Coronavirus...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ursuline College awarded $2.2 million federal grant to promote diversity

Ursuline College in Pepper Pike was recently awarded a $2.2 million federal grant to help improve diversity in the nursing workforce. The grant comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Funding from the grant will go towards improving wrap-around support...
everettindependent.com

MGC Awards $4.8 Million in Grants From Community Mitigation Fund

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) recently approved the award of approximately $4.8 million in Community Mitigation Fund grants, including five grants totaling nearly $600,000 for Everett. Everett received grants from the Fund for things like the Northern Strand Path, the Mystic River Boardwalk, the Police Department, the Fire Department and...
Catawba, NCHickory Daily Record

$10 million plan in place for CVCC public safety training complex

Catawba Valley Community College intends to create a campus complex to train firefighters and police officers. The college has been planning an expansion of its public safety training complex for about 20 years, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. The college is now in a position to move the project along, he said.
adcogov.org

More Than $1 Million in Scholarships Awarded to Students through Adams County Scholarship Fund

Fifty-eight Adams County high school students were awarded scholarships totaling more than $1 million on Tuesday, June 29, through the Adams County Scholarship Fund. Adams County Commissioners introduced the Scholarship Fund in 2016, making this the sixth group of recipients, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Higher Education's Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.
news8000.com

Viterbo receives $1.3 million federal grant for behavioral health training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Viterbo University will have some federal support as it educates its students on how to provide behavior health services. Viterbo has received a $1,326,559 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to help bump up the number of mental health professionals in integrated health settings in rural Wisconsin.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

NeuroPace Awarded Five-Year NIH Grant Funding Of More Than $9M To Study RNS System In Patients With Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Feasibility IDE study will be the first to evaluate responsive neuromodulation for a severe and disabling childhood-onset epilepsy. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced that it has received a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant through the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies ® (BRAIN) Initiative that will provide up to $9.3 million over five years to evaluate the use of NeuroPace's RNS ® System to treat Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). LGS is a devastating form of childhood-onset epilepsy that causes cognitive dysfunction and frequent generalized onset seizures that often lead to injury. The Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, which will be the first to evaluate a neuromodulation device in patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, is projected to start enrolling patients in the second half of next year.
mauinow.com

OHA Awards $1.77 Million in Response Grants to Help in Pandemic Recovery

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs awarded a total of $1.77 million in grant awards to 15 nonprofit organizations – on five islands – through its COVID-19 Impact and Response Grants. Awardees included programs helping to mitigate learning struggles endured by young learners during the pandemic, provide psychiatric services to Native Hawaiians and food to vulnerable Native Hawaiian communities.
Healththecorryjournal.com

LECOM awarded $1.92M Behavioral Health Workforce and Education Training grant

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recently announced $22 million in awards across the country to help bolster the nation’s behavioral health workforce for underserved communities. LECOM Health is one of 56 award recipients of the Behavioral Health...
LawOccupational Health Safety

Three Whistleblower Retaliation Cases Result in Violations and Citations

The U.S. Department of Labor announces its decisions in cases related to whistleblower retaliation. OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program enforces the whistleblower provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and 25 whistleblower statutes. The Department of Labor shares its three whistleblower incidents. Midvale Paper Box Co. Inc. DOL filed a lawsuit against the...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

US Department of Labor awards $11.6M in grants to improve delivery of workforce services, measure effectiveness in five states

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today the award of five grants totaling $11.6 million to improve the delivery of training and employment services, and measure their effectiveness in Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi and New Mexico. Administered by the Employment and Training Administration, the Workforce Data Quality...
Politicsthemainewire.com

Department of Labor announces updates to its Back-to-Work grant program

On July 1, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced updates, including retroactive eligibility for part-time employees, to its Back-to-Work grant program. Gov. Mills announced the program on June 14. Under the program’s original rules, qualifying new hires with a start date in June were eligible to receive a one-time grant of $1,500. Qualifying employees with a start date in July were to receive $1,000. But the DOL is now extending the $1,500 grant for the duration of the program, which runs until July 25 of this year.
EducationPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Education Implements TEACH Grant Program Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (ED) recently announced changes to the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant Program, the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. ED implemented the changes as the Biden-Harris...
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia DOT Awards More than $102 Million in Construction Contracts in May

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 30 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $102,133,925 in May 2021. The largest single investment, worth approximately $32.2 million, was awarded to E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This project will widen and reconstruct 6.47 miles of US 1/State Route 4 from Mennonite Church Road/County Road 138 to State Route 540 in Jefferson County. The Big Creek Bridge will be replaced as part of this project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy