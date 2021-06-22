The 60-year-old scientific screwup that helped COVID kill

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots share a similar profile: both are mRNA vaccines which boast roughly the same efficacy, and they share most of the same—usually minor—side effects. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently acknowledged one difference between the two. Those who have received the Pfizer jab have more frequently reported an alarming symptom, which the CDC notes can be delayed after vaccination. Read on to find out what symptom to look out for, and what to do if it happens to you.