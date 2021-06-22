When Your Safety Program is on Display in Court

The silence in the room is near deafening. A table full of attorneys feverishly read their notes. You sit at the end of the table, a microphone on your shirt. As you wait, the red light on the video camera across from you is bright. Staring at the light gives you little flashing floaters in your vision. You rub your eyes. The air conditioner is on but somehow it seems hard to catch a fresh breath. Then, the kind looking lady behind a mini typewriter asks you to raise your right hand. “Repeat after me”, she says. “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth…...?” Then it begins. You are being deposed. The next step most likely will be your time in court playing word hockey with a talented attorney, highly skilled in the art of the interview.