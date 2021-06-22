Pokelab is the perfect alternative to cooking at home

As the weather gets warmer, I realize that the last thing I want to do is stand next to a hot stove to prepare dinner after being cooped up inside an apartment all day. So, I found the perfect alternative: getting a poke bowl from Pokelab and enjoying the meal outside. There is nothing better than getting food and sitting outside in the sun to enjoy the summer weather. Pokelab’s poke bowls hit just the spot for those who can not be bothered to cook and want to relax.