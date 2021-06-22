Cancel
Peru, IL

Ax Church brings hope through 7th annual community service week

classichits106.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – A LaSalle-based church and other area churches were recognized for their efforts in giving back to the community. Ax Church’s Hope Week dedicates an entire week to community service, and the 7th annual event focused largely on local parks. Ax Church’s lead Pastor Cameron Graper says hundreds of Christians participated in giving back over 2,000 hours of their time in 12 different communities, donating $25,000 through 21 projects. In Peru, McKinley, Washington, and Sunset Park received some TLC and even upgrades like a swing set for children with special needs.

