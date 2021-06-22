Land survey team asked to expedite work in Spring Lake Park dispute

STREATOR – A licensed land survey team has been asked to expedite their work to resolve a property dispute near Spring Lake Park in Streator. Last month City Manager David Plyman commissioned a survey when an adjacent resident was reported allegedly removing a city-owned gate at the entrance to the park because they believe part of the land is theirs. Crews have begun their work in surveying the land but are not able to provide a firm completion date. Spring Lake Park is just over 37 acres of natural land owned by the City of Streator.