A Detroit man accused of stealing $138,000 in COVID-19 relief has pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud Michigan and other states, federal officials said Tuesday. Johnny Richardson, 26, was first charged last year along with his girlfriend, Micahia Taylor. Prosecutors accused them of partnering with Brandi Hawkins, a former contract employee at Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, in a $2.5 million scheme involving money intended to help workers during the pandemic.