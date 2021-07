Healthcare organizations across the U.S. are struggling to protect their patients and workforce from unnecessary harm, as health data breaches and clinical drug diversion remain a constant threat, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nick Culbertson, CEO of Protenus, the nation’s leading healthcare compliance analytics firm. Culbertson, who is a featured speaker at HIMSS21 in August, will be speaking on the topic, as well as on best practices health systems can leverage to reduce risk and scale compliance by eliminating unauthorized access to patient data and detecting the theft and misuse of controlled substances by hospital staff.