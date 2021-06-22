Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong Tabloid Is Beloved By Readers But Bedeviled By Beijing

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Apple Daily, a popular tabloid newspaper in Hong Kong, will likely shut down later this week after police froze assets in the company's bank accounts. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you....

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Beijing#Tabloid#Npr#Apple Daily#Capradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Indiatucsonpost.com

Xi Jinping for strengthening jurisdiction on Hong Kong

Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked 100 years on Thursday, President Xi Jinping stressed on ensuring that the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macao. Xi, also the chairman of China's Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a speech at...
ChinaPress Democrat

How press freedom is under attack in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s raucous and politically diverse news media, though free from the constraints placed on journalism next door in mainland China, has contended with various threats over the years. But after a draconian national security law went into effect a year ago, those challenges have multiplied dramatically. The growing pressure...
ChinaArkansas Online

Hong Kong newspaper prints final issue, closes

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper published its last edition today after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen as part of China's increasing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city. The board of directors of Apple Daily parent...
ChinaPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: Beijing, Hong Kong mark Communist Party centenary

Cannons roared, bands played and fighter jets soared overhead as thousands of carefully selected participants gathered in Beijing’s iconic Tiananmen Square Thursday for a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Meanwhile, Hong Kong held its own annual commemorations of its 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule, given added significance this year by the party centenary and the arrests of political activists and journalists following Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year. Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivered a lengthy address to the Beijing crowd from atop Tiananmen Gate, where Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, praising the party’s successes and warning of dire consequences for any foreign force that sought to “bully, oppress or enslave” the country. Dressed in a grey, high-buttoned suit of the type worn by Mao, Xi didn’t identify whom he was referring to, but...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Taiwan will continue to support freedom in Hong Kong: Prez

Taipei [Taiwan], June 25 (ANI): Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday expressed regret over the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong and said a free Taiwan will continue to support freedom for Hong Kong. After Apple Daily published its last edition on Thursday, Tsai posted her remarks...
ChinaBoston Globe

What else has Hong Kong lost, readers ask, as a paper is silenced

HONG KONG — Readers lined up in the rain to buy copies of the Apple Daily’s final edition. They rushed to archive its articles online before its website went blank. Other local news outlets plastered their home pages with reports of the publication’s demise, even as editors wondered where the new boundaries lay.
ChinaPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Beijing shuts down pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong

Thursday saw The Apple Daily’s final newspaper in Hong Kong. This comes after Hong Kong officials froze the paper’s assets, raided the newsroom and arrested three editors at the request of Beijing. Its owner, Jimmy Lai, is already in jail and has been since last fall. Secretary for Security John...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden blasts Beijing over Hong Kong paper closure: 'Sad day for media freedom'

President Biden on Thursday slammed China over the closure of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, calling it a “sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong.”. Apple Daily printed its final edition on Thursday, selling out the 1 million copies it printed within hours, according to The Associated Press. The closure came after the arrest of several of the paper’s editors and executives last week on charges of violating Beijing's national security law imposed last year.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Reason.com

Hong Kong's Free Press Is Dying

When Hong Kong's national security law was passed in June 2020, the law's many critics warned it would have a chilling effect that would lead to the death of free speech, the suppression of a free press, and the censorship of people deemed disloyal by the state. These fears have been sadly vindicated with a newsroom raid last week that ended with the arrest of some of Hong Kong's top journalists and one of the last bastions of pro-democracy thought shuttering its doors permanently.
Chinancadvertiser.com

Suppression of free speech in Hong Kong bodes ill for Beijing's credibility

The following editorial appears in The Japan News-Yomiuri:. In Hong Kong, freedom of the press is based on the principle of "one country, two systems," which guarantees a high degree of autonomy. To forcibly deprive that freedom is absolutely unacceptable. Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, known for its critical tone...
Chinakfgo.com

In a scarred Hong Kong, “beautiful things are gone”

HONG KONG (Reuters) – As documentary filmmaker Kiwi Chow walked through a pedestrian tunnel in Hong Kong on a recent day, he spotted a team of cleaners scraping off glue left by illegal ads and scrubbing the walls clean with mops. It reminded him of the day he became an...
ChinaBirmingham Star

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
POTUSWashington Post

A media outlet was murdered in Hong Kong — along with freedom

Mark Simon is former group director for Next Digital, parent company for Apple Daily, and current representative of the majority shareholder, Jimmy Lai. In the land of the First Amendment, it’s hard to convey what it’s like to lose the freedom of the press. So ingrained is a free press in the United States’ law and way of life, it is almost impossible for Americans to conceive of their government wiping out one of the country’s most popular press outlets and clapping its owner, officers and writers in jail.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The symbolism of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

(CNN) — Jimmy Lai fled mainland China more than 60 years ago, smuggling himself into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12 to escape the chaos of the Communist Party. This week, Beijing finally caught up with him, after a law it had imposed on Hong Kong last year was used to take down his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
Economylmu.edu

HONG KONG: UPROOTING THE APPLE TREE

EXECUTIVE EDITOR ZHI JIAO DANIELLE GOH WRITES — Legend has it that an apple a day keeps the lie away. That was the slogan of Apple Daily, the most vocal pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong. But what happens when the apple tree falls?. On Thursday, Apple Daily printed its last...
ChinaForeign Policy

A Fearful Hong Kong Marks Anniversaries

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Hong Kong marks 24th anniversary of British handover to Chinese rule, the European Union and United Kingdom agree to a Brexit trade extension, and Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy