June 22, 2021
Despite an outstanding outing from Jack Leiter the Vanderbilt Commodore baseball team fell to NC State 1-0 in a winner’s bracket game at the College World Series Monday night in Omaha, Nebraska.ontargetnews.com
Despite an outstanding outing from Jack Leiter the Vanderbilt Commodore baseball team fell to NC State 1-0 in a winner’s bracket game at the College World Series Monday night in Omaha, Nebraska.ontargetnews.com
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/