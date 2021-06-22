2022 Kia Carnival MPV Review & Test Drive

So you want a five-seat SUV. Well, actually, something that seats seven would be helpful. But it shouldn't be too big. And it must be comfortable, with amenities for everyone. Quick enough, too—who likes going slow? Plus, sometimes you take that dirt shortcut, so it needs off-road capability. Just make sure it's also practical, safe, and a good value. Is that too much to ask for? The 2021 Kia Sorento has been redesigned this year, and seeks to do all that and do it better than before. We brought in a Sorento SX X-Line AWD—at $43,765 to start, the most upscale, powerful, and off-road(ish) model in the lineup—for track testing and real-world evaluation to find out if this everything-for-everyone strategy works.