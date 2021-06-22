Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Kia Carnival MPV Review & Test Drive

By Malcolm Hogan
Automotive Addicts
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it’s no surprise, the current automotive landscape is dominated by crossovers where they have left other segments with a challenge to win over the masses by being creative and going outside of the box. Such can be said about the all-new Kia Carnival, a vehicle that’s being dubbed as a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) instead of the traditional sense of having the minivan label. While the new Carnival takes up the place of the outgoing Kia Sedona minivan, the MPV part of the new Carnival plays quite well considering many unique characteristics that make it one of the best, most luxurious, and enjoyable “minivans” I’ve ever driven.

www.automotiveaddicts.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#Kia Sedona#Mpv#Cuv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Kia Carnival long-term introduction: It's van time, y'all

Look, we know crossovers and SUVs are all the rage right now, but there's so much to love about the humble minivan. That's why we've added a 2022 Kia Carnival to the Roadshow long-term test fleet, to spend the next 12 months proving that minivans are still the de-facto choice for buyers who need to move lots of people and lots of things without sacrificing anything in the way of comfort or convenience features.
Home & Gardenarcamax.com

Roadshow: 2022 Kia Carnival is functional and stylish

Look, we know crossovers and SUVs are all the rage right now, but there's so much to love about the humble minivan. That's why we've added a 2022 Kia Carnival to the Roadshow long-term test fleet, to spend the next 12 months proving that minivans are still the de-facto choice for buyers who need to move lots of people and lots of things without sacrificing anything in the way of comfort or convenience features.
CarsAutoblog

Kia Telluride Luggage Test | How much fits behind the third row?

This test has been a long time coming. Although my experience on the Kia Telluride first drive plus Zac Palmer's Telluride-vs-Enclave luggage test pointed to the ultra-popular three-row crossover being a luggage-lugging champ, I haven't had the opportunity to test it here at Luggage Test Headquarters in Portland. Alas, the time has come. Huzzah.
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: 2021 Mazda3, more upscaled and refined

Mazda’s “Zoom-zoom” ad slogan is long dead, but you wouldn’t know it after driving the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo AWD. The hot new hatchback is everything its high-performance Mazdaspeed3 predecessor was, and more. It’s a grown-up take on the teenage tuner’s dream car and lives up to Mazda’s current “Driving Matters” slogan.
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2021 Ascent adds refinement to its attributes

When the Subaru Ascent crossover SUV made its debut as a 2019 model, the conclusion here was that it was among the most family-friendly vehicles available, minivans notwithstanding. Now, in its 2021 guise, it adds refinement to its attributes. It's a full-size, three-row vehicle with 148 cubic feet of space...
CarsSouthwest Daily News

Test Drive: 2021 Volvo XC90 strives for perfection

What is the best vehicle available today? I get asked that loaded question a lot. And the truth is, there is no perfect vehicle and certainly best or perfect is totally subjective too. That being said, the 2021 Volvo XC90 would be in the conversation, especially when configured with an...
Buying CarsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Car Review: New Highlander hybrid a top family hauler

Add Toyota’s reliability factor into three rows of seating and the result is a practical and roomy SUV with proven chops. The new Highlander is that and much more in a somewhat crowded mid-size SUV segment. We tested the hybrid version on a recent road trip and found it be...
CarsCNET

2021 Kia K5 GT review: Optima prime

The 2021 Kia K5 GT proves a bad name can't torpedo a good car. Sure, Studebaker Dictator, Ford Probe and Toyota Estima Lucida G Luxury Joyful Canopy are all far worse monikers than K5, but this four-door -- especially in pinnacle GT trim -- is so pleasant and capable, stylish and swift you won't care what it's called.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia Sorento First Test: All of the Above

So you want a five-seat SUV. Well, actually, something that seats seven would be helpful. But it shouldn't be too big. And it must be comfortable, with amenities for everyone. Quick enough, too—who likes going slow? Plus, sometimes you take that dirt shortcut, so it needs off-road capability. Just make sure it's also practical, safe, and a good value. Is that too much to ask for? The 2021 Kia Sorento has been redesigned this year, and seeks to do all that and do it better than before. We brought in a Sorento SX X-Line AWD—at $43,765 to start, the most upscale, powerful, and off-road(ish) model in the lineup—for track testing and real-world evaluation to find out if this everything-for-everyone strategy works.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Honda Insight: Choosing the Right Trim

The 2022 Honda Insight is a hybrid-powered, 5-passenger compact sedan based on the popular Civic. Easy to drive and nimble in tight spaces, the Insight’s best selling point is its ability to return up to 55 mpg during highway driving. That pits this fuel-sipping hybrid against rivals like the Toyota...
CarsAutomotive Addicts

2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Convertible 2LT Review & Test Drive

I’ve said many times before that we may hear the notion of getting what we pay for but there are some rare occasions that life sends us for a loop, and we may get something that was a “deal” or an unforeseen bargain. Often, those rare instances take place after we experience something to the fullest and realize there’s a lot more than what meets the eye. Today, the “extra” in such a deal doesn’t come in the form of a transformer but the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8.
CarsMySanAntonio

Nissan redesigns Pathfinder SUV for 2022, adds 9-speed automatic

Nissan’s iconic Pathfinder sport-utility vehicle moves into its fifth generation for 2022 with a nearly complete makeover that gives it a new nine-speed automatic transmission and its first eight-passenger seating configuration. Previously limited to seven passengers, this new model adds just over 10 cubic feet of interior space, which allows...
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough

The XB7 is one of the biggest, baddest, three-row performance SUVs on the planet. Home » Test Drives » TEST DRIVE: 2021 ALPINA XB7 — When Excess Isn’t Enough. One of my favorite comedies is “The Other Guys”, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Another actor in the movie is the legendary Steve Coogan, who plays an extremely rich, corporate crook that delivers a speech about how excess is really the American dream, which is why he has fifteen Lamborghinis… and a Subaru station wagon. I couldn’t help but think of Coogan’s character during my time with the ALPINA XB7 because it’s so unnecessarily excessive that it’s hilariously fantastic.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered eco-car

The Prince of Wales took a spin in a hydrogen-powered car as he visited an eco-vehicle firm. Heir to the throne Charles got behind wheel of the lightweight green-coloured Rasa when he visited Riversimple in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday. Taking the two-seater car for a test-drive, Charles heard how the...
CarsCarscoops

Is Kia Testing A Mid-Engine Hydrogen Model With A Stinger Body?

Kia has been spied testing what appears to be a mid-engined test mule equipped with the bodywork of a Stinger. This mule was recently snapped in South Korea and immediately catches the eye not only because of the camouflage across its body but because of the thick body cladding across the rear. The cladding stretches back from the front doors and what’s particularly telling is the presence of side air intakes that are said to be feeding a mid-mounted engine sitting where the rear seats of the Stinger would normally be found.
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA – The Electric GLA

Mercedes-Benz, just like any other car maker out there, is feeling the “electric pressure”. Customers are charing their buying habits and increasingly more are demanding electrified cars, be it plug-in hybrid or fully electric models. That said, Mercedes-Benz can’t look away and had to adapt, faster than anyone ever expected.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Kia Telluride: Consumer Reports, KBB, and Edmunds Review Roundup

There are a lot of opinions out there about reliable cars, SUVs, and trucks. Who has the best information? These are reviews for the 2021 Kia Telluride from trusted experts at Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds. Overall, the critics agreed on the Kia SUV’s positive attributes, especially the long list of standard safety features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy