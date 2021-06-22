Fan Code of Conduct

UMass Athletics hopes to provide a memorable gameday experience for all guests. Please help us to enhance the fan experience by demonstrating sportsmanship at all times. Spectators shall refrain from using foul, abusive, offensive or discriminatory language or gestures on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, age, race, national origin, religion, military status, disability status or any other characteristic. If you encounter unruly behavior, please contact a game management representative. Spectators must remain off the playing field(s) at all times.