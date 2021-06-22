Publisher Correction: Hydro-climatic changes of wetlandscapes across the world
By I. Åhlén, G. Vigouroux, G. Destouni, J. Pietroń, N. Ghajarnia, J. Anaya, J. Blanco, S. Borja, S. Chalov, K. P. Chun, N. Clerici, A. Desormeaux, P. Girard, O. Gorelits, A. Hansen, F. Jaramillo, Z. Kalantari, A. Labbaci, L. Licero-Villanueva, J. Livsey, G. Maneas, K. L. McCurley Pisarello, D. Moshir Pahani, S. Palomino-Ángel, R. Price, C. Ricaurte-Villota, L. Fernanda Ricaurte, V. H. Rivera-Monroy, A. Rodriguez, E. Rodriguez, J. Salgado, B. Sannel, S. Seifollahi-Aghmiuni, M. Simard, Y. Sjöberg, P. Terskii, J. Thorslund, D. A. Zamora, J. Jarsjö
In the original version of this Article, V. H. Rivera-Monroy was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute, Calle 28 A No. 15-09, Bogotá, DC, 70803, Colombia’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, College of the Coast and Environment, Louisiana State...
Many studies show the sensitivity of our environment to manmade changes, especially the anthropogenic impact on atmospheric and hydrological processes. The effect on Solid Earth processes such as subsidence is less straightforward. Subsidence is usually slow and relates to the interplay of complex hydro-mechanical processes, thus making relations to atmospheric changes difficult to observe. In the Dead Sea (DS) region, however, climatic forcing is strong and over-use of fresh water is massive. An observation period of 3 years was thus sufficient to link the high evaporation (97 cm/year) and the subsequent drop of the Dead Sea lake level (− 110 cm/year), with high subsidence rates of the Earth’s surface (− 15 cm/year). Applying innovative Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) techniques, we are able to resolve this subsidence of the “Solid Earth” even on a monthly basis and show that it behaves synchronous to atmospheric and hydrological changes with a time lag of two months. We show that the amplitude and fluctuation period of ground deformation is related to poro-elastic hydro-mechanical soil response to lake level changes. This provides, to our knowledge, a first direct link between shore subsidence, lake-level drop and evaporation.
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22799-5, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which a legend has been missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. The original version of the Peer Review...
In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
After publication of this article1, it is noticed the article contained an error. The original article has been updated. Davidson-Marquis, F. et al. Coherent interaction of atoms with a beam of light confined in a light cage. Light Sci. Appl. 10, 114 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Flavie Davidson-Marquis, Julian...
Ecological strategy spectrum is the relative proportion of species in different categories of ecological strategies in a biotic community. Here, we explored ecological strategy spectra in typical forest vegetation types across four climatic zones in China. We classified ecological strategy categories by using the “StrateFy” ordination method based on three leaf functional traits. Results showed that the predominant ecological strategies of species in the tropical rainforest were CS-selected, and the predominant categories in the evergreen-deciduous broadleaved mixed forest and warm-temperate coniferous-broadleaved mixed forest were CSR and S/CSR categories respectively, whereas those in the cold-temperate coniferous forest were the S-selected ones. Ecological strategy richness of forest vegetation decreased significantly with the increase of latitude. The categories of ecological strategies with more component S increased while those with more component C decreased with the change of typical forest vegetation types from tropical rainforest through evergreen-deciduous broadleaved mixed forest and warm-temperate coniferous-broadleaved mixed forest to cool-temperate coniferous forest. Our findings highlight the usefulness of Grime’s C-S-R scheme for predicting the responses of vegetation to environmental changes, and the results are helpful in further elucidating species coexistence and community assembly in varied climatic and geographic settings.
In the version of this Letter originally published, the authors mistakenly omitted the results showing the estimate of average potential reductions in compensatory emissions from reducing aggregate T&D losses in India in Fig. 3c. Consequently, the range ‘>80–160’ in Fig. 3c was incorrect, as it omitted the high value for India in the map only; it should have been ‘>80–165’. The original results and conclusions are unaffected by this error. Additionally, in Figs. 2a,c and 3a,c, countries shown in white should have instead been crosshatched to indicate that no data were available. The online versions of the Letter have been corrected.
The changes needed to get to net-zero emissions in the global energy sector by 2050 require everyone to make choices now that align to our collective goal. TORONTO, Canada, Jun 29 2021 (IPS) - Life is a series of choices. And choices have consequences. When it comes to climate change, some choices have bigger consequences than others, and there's a startling takeaway: your next "big" decision will play a meaningful role in our collective ability to reach Net-Zero by 2050.
The record-breaking heat wave baking the West Coast is another painful sign that climate change is here, and we have to adapt. The Pacific Northwest has been sizzling, with conditions forecasters have described as unprecedented and life-threatening. Portland, Ore., hit 113 degrees Monday, breaking the previous all-time high of 112 degrees, set Sunday. About 100 miles to the south, in Eugene, the U.S. track and field Olympic trials were halted Sunday afternoon, and spectators were asked to evacuate the stadium, due to the extreme heat.
The record-breaking heat wave baking the West Coast is another painful sign that climate change is here, and we have to adapt. The Pacific Northwest has been sizzling, with conditions forecasters have described as unprecedented and life-threatening. Portland, Ore., hit 113 degrees last week, breaking the previous all-time high of 112 degrees, set June 27. About 100 miles to the south, in Eugene, the U.S. track and field Olympic trials were halted Sunday afternoon, and spectators were asked to evacuate the stadium, due to the extreme heat.
BOULDER, Colo. – June 29, 2020 – Outdoor Industry Association’s (OIA) Climate Action Corps unveiled today its first Annual Impact Report to mark year one progress and announced an unprecedented goal to become the world’s first climate positive industry by 2030. A diverse group of more than 100 companies including Patagonia, YETI, Osprey, Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI and representing more than $25 billion in annual sales revenue have already united through the Climate Action Corps to address the threat of climate change. The Corps’ new goal seeks to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with outdoor gear and harness the power of nature to remove more carbon than its members emit – two decades ahead of Paris Agreement-aligned targets. To enable these goals, the Corps also encourages its members to advocate for robust climate policy.
A few days ago George Ochenski started a conversation with an opinion piece in the Helena IR titled, “Montana is melting due to fossil-fuel addicted politicians." And although I disagreed with using local weather extremes to prove the point, I strongly agree with his conclusion and primary point of his piece that in the long term increasing global temperatures is having an eﬀect on local weather patterns and the continued use of petroleum is causing it. And I also think that this is a good time to go over some basic information global scientists have garnered over the past 50 years. Here are some very basic pieces of information. Solid, proven facts.
Initiation of Mariana-type oceanic subduction zones requires rheologically strong oceanic lithosphere, which developed through secular cooling of Earth’s mantle. Here, we report a 518 Ma Mariana-type subduction initiation ophiolite from northern Tibet, which, along with compilation of similar ophiolites through Earth history, argues for the establishment of the modern plate tectonic regime by the early Cambrian. The ophiolite was formed during the subduction initiation of the Proto-Tethys Ocean that coincided with slab roll-back along the southern and western Gondwana margins at ca. 530-520 Ma. This global tectonic re-organization and the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime was likely controlled by secular cooling of the Earth, and facilitated by enhanced lubrication of subduction zones by sediments derived from widespread surface erosion of the extensive mountain ranges formed during Gondwana assembly. This time also corresponds to extreme events recorded in climate and surface proxies that herald formation of the contemporary Earth.
RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Ledger8760, a SaaS startup that tracks and reports comprehensive Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions data using its proprietary energy and carbon mapping technology, has signed groundbreaking new contracts with the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada. The partnership will allow these jurisdictions to become the first in the world to share their hourly, daily and monthly emissions data while tracking it against both internal and Paris Agreement on Climate Change emissions reduction targets.
