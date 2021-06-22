Who contributed to Collier County Citizens Values - Political Action Committee during week ending May 8?
The Collier County Citizens Values - Political Action Committee received $9,786 in contributions during the week ending May 8, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that the Collier County Citizens Values - Political Action Committee received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/04/2021Kim Mitchell$5,000. 05/04/2021John Dugan$1,000. 05/04/2021Michael...flbusinessdaily.com