Sugababes talk line-up changes and revisiting old music: "Every time someone leaves, it changes the dynamic"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As Americans start to ease back into the joys of pre-pandemic life, many are ready to get out and about – and into the sun. In the past year, many of us altered our routines, whether it was less vacations or more time spent inside, so as everyone starts to head back outdoors, it’s time to revisit our skincare habits and ensure our skin is getting the care and protection it needs to be ready for the sun’s rays.