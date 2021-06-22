Sugababes talk line-up changes and revisiting old music: "Every time someone leaves, it changes the dynamic"
The original line-up of the Sugababes admit that the constant line-up changes in the band had an impact on the music they produced. Ahead of the release of a re-issue of their influential debut album One Touch, members Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy talked to NME about revisiting their earlier material, and how the sound of the group changed as members - first Siobhan, then Mutya Buena, then final original member Keisha - departed.