KSI unwinds at Number 1 on the Official Trending Chart with Holiday

By Helen Ainsley Twitter
officialcharts.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKSI takes a breezy trip to the top of the Official Trending Chart with his brand new single Holiday. The song - a mellow, hopeful single at odds with many of the dance-pop bangers quickly gathering pace this summer season - is set for a huge first week, having notched up the most downloads of the week so far and over 2.5 million streams this past weekend in the UK alone. As a result, the song is set to fly straight in to this week’s Official Chart Top 5, currently at Number 2 midweek.

www.officialcharts.com
