Baseball Hall of Fame drops induction attendance limits

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said Monday its induction ceremony will no longer be a limited, ticketed event, but the change to a September date will remain.

According to a media release from the museum, the Sept. 8 ceremony will return to its standard seating format. Tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area.

The event, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, will celebrate the inductions of Class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. It will be broadcast live on MLB Network.

The Hall of Fame’s annual awards presentation will remain an indoor, television-only event, the release said, taking place on Saturday, July 24. The award winners or their representatives will be invited back to Cooperstown to be recognized at the induction ceremony.

The presentation will honor 2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels, and the 2020 Frick Award winner, Ken Harrelson; the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel, and the 2020 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner, Nick Cafardo; and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery, the release said.