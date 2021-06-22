Cancel
Mathematics

Radical philicity and its role in selective organic transformations

By Faeze Parsaee, Milinda C. Senarathna, Prashansa B. Kannangara, Shevon N. Alexander, Phillip Damien E. Arche, Eric R. Welin
Cover picture for the articleRadical intermediates in organic chemistry lack a full octet of electrons and, thus, are commonly said to be electron deficient. By denotation, such a statement is technically correct; however, in modern literature, the term ‘electron deficient’ carries a connotation of electrophilicity. This lexical quirk leads one to predict that all radicals should behave as electrophiles, when this is not the case. Indeed, practitioners of radical chemistry have known for decades that many radicals behave as nucleophiles, sometimes strongly so. This Review aims to establish guidelines for understanding radical philicity by highlighting examples from recent literature as a demonstration of general reactivity paradigms across a series of different carbon-based and heteroatom-based radicals. We present strategies for predicting the philicity of a given radical on the basis of qualitative features of the radical’s structure. Finally, we discuss the implications of radical philicity to selective hydrogen atom transfer.

