There's a new law that permits parents, guardians, and students to have their children or themselves repeat their grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, 2021, Governor Wolf signed Act 66 of 2021 into law. This law allows students who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level to make up for any learning loss due to the pandemic, even if the student met requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.