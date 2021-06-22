Cancel
Both Tennessee Senators Introduce Bill Enforcing Transparency on Foreign Funding in Higher Education

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) are calling for increased transparency for the foreign funding in higher education. The Foreign Funding Accountability Act will target Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. That law requires universities to submit biannual reports on all foreign gifts and contract transactions. The Department of Education reported last October that many colleges and universities fail to comply with Section 117.

