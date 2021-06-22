Cancel
Krotos Releases Concept 2

Cover picture for the articleUpgraded synth gets a new granular engine and advanced shape modulator 22/06/21. Krotos has announced Concept 2, the latest version of what they describe as their powerful but simple to use synth plugin. Krotos founder and CEO, Orfeas Boteas told us, "Time is valuable for those working in sound creation, often the technology gets in the way which stifles their creativity. We wanted to give creators access to a rich sound design palette and let their imagination run wild without having to spend time learning how to use it. With Concept 2, you can get lost in the music, not the manual."

Sciencearxiv.org

Passive scintillometer: Theory and proof of concept

We propose design of a low-cost passive scintillometer that measures the strength of optical turbulence by analyzing scintillation in the image of a straight edge between the two areas of uniform, but distinct brightness. Two theoretical approaches to scintillations description are developed that are based on the phase screen and rigorous path integral propagation imaging models. Asymptotic analysis of both models leads to four distinctive imaging situations. We propose two uniform approximations that cover the most promising conclusion for the passive scintillometer applications. Both the strength of scintillation and the width of the area where scintillations exist can be used to estimate the turbulence strength. We present the results of the proof-of-concept experiment where images of the specifically made target were taken by a consumer grade camera equipped with a telephoto lens. We describe the image processing that separates the target characteristics from the turbulence scintillations. The spatial profiles of the image variances at three spectral bands and for several apertures were calculated. As was expected, scintillations are concentrated around the sharp edge and are absent at the uniformly bright parts of the target. Observed edge scintillation variances are within the theoretical limits, and provide reasonable estimates for the turbulence structure constant across the three spectral bands. However, the width of the scintillation area and dependence on the aperture are inconsistent with the thin lens imaging theory for larger apertures. We attribute this to the Additional bench tests on bar targets revealed that the camera and lens resolution are well below the nominal thin lens diffraction limit, and a different optical setup should be used in order to exploit the spatial distribution and aperture dependence of fluctuations.
Musicallkpop.com

BLACKPINK releases new concept teaser of Rosé for upcoming Japanese release of 'THE ALBUM'

BLACKPINK has just released their new teaser for the Japanese release of 'THE ALBUM.' This time featuring, Rosé. Here we can see Rosé looking refined and elegant. She stares directly into the camera, showing her full charisma. The video uses flashing effects and gently moves the photo around before it cuts to black. The release date then pops on the screen. The snippet of music used here is 'Lovesick Girls.'
Technologymacstories.net

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw [Sponsor]

Sketch, note, and explore endless ideas with Concepts’ infinite canvas for iPad. Draw in designer COPIC colors with liquid pens and brushes, and organize images, text and sketches into visual mood boards. Used by creative professionals for visual thinking, note taking, team communication, storyboarding, product design and architectural planning, Concepts lets you sketch and share your ideas in the moment.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Glytch Battle Station desk concept unveiled

Gamers may be interested in a new Glytch Battle Station desk concept which has been created thanks to a joint-venture between Glytch, Inc. and SXS Investments, LLC, the owners of Cornerstone. A crowdfunding campaign is now running allowing you to own shares in this new venture with a minimum investment of $1000 required and shares in the project costing $1.75. Offering a slightly different crowdfunding route in the traditional ones found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Foreign Concept ‘Kultja’

Foreign Concept returns with his seventh release on Critical Music in July. The ‘Sticks’ EP features four typically fierce cuts from the Bristol producer, who fuses warped and rugged bass-weight with finely-tuned production techniques, balancing heft with atmosphere. From the opening title track featuring Enei and Magugu to the rolling closer, ‘Last Breath’, these are four precision-tooled d&b weapons aimed straight for the dancefloor.
Moviesallkpop.com

DAY6's Even of Day releases the group concept film for 'Right Through Me'

DAY6's unit group Even of Day continues to release new concept films to prepare for their comeback. On July 2 at midnight KST, the boy group released a concept film for the entire unit group. In the short clip. All the members are playing an instrument in an empty store and wander the night in longing.
Cell Phonesmathworks.com

Leading Lagging Phase Concept App_2

This app demonstrates concept of phase difference between two waveforms. The phase angle of both waveforms can be varied and effect of this on waveform position can be seen.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Fan Creates Custom Xbox Controller Concepts

Microsoft announced last month that Xbox Series X|S owners could start making their custom controller designs through the Xbox Design Lab service, and since then, people have wasted no time building their custom creations. You can play around with the controller-building feature as much as you want without having to commit to buying anything, and that’s exactly what one person has done to create a number of different controllers themed after different Pokemon.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Polestar releases “Precept: from concept to car” documentary series

Polestar Precept, the concept car that Polestar revealed in 2020, is under full-scale development and on its journey to reality in the coming years. Created to showcase Polestar’s ambitions in terms of design, sustainability and technology, Polestar confirmed in late 2020 that Precept will enter production as a future vehicle in the brand’s portfolio of electric performance cars.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Nordisk Kontrabass unique upright bass for Kontakt on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Nordisk Kontrabass by Have Audio, a unique upright bass instrument designed to help you create epic cues as well as intimate and fragile soundscapes to bring some of the most inspiring Scandinavian and European atmospheres into your compositions. The library was recently...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Age 4 Releases New Concept Art To Make Up For Its Absence At EA Play Live 2021

A few days ago we told you that BioWare had confirmed that Dragon Age 4, among other video games, will not be at EA Play Live 2021However, we also point out that you should not lose hope … and not without reason! A new concept art has been revealed that could hopefully make the wait more bearable and indicate we won’t have to wait that long to see what’s new.
ComputersSonic State

MOTU Ships Digital Performer 11

Lots of new features including silicon Mac compatibility. MOTU is now shipping Digital Performer version 11, a major upgrade to their flagship audio workstation software. They say that new features include Articulation Maps, Audio Retrospective Record, support for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE), a completely redesigned Nanosampler 2.0 instrument plug-in, support for macOS Big Sur, native compatibility with Apple silicon Macs and dozens of additional user-requested enhancements.
Electronicstoolfarm.com

Update: Autodesk Flame 2022.1 – New Features and Enhancements

Autodesk Flame v2022.1 offers several new features and enhancements including Camera Analysis Manual Track, More Info in the Preview Panel, Motion Vectors Improvements, Improved Blackmagic Design RAW Support, and more. Autodesk Flame. 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software. Flame® 3D VFX and finishing software provide effective tools...
ApparelHighsnobiety

New Balance Niobium Concept 2 "Water & Dirt Trail": Release Info

What We’re Saying: Is it a mule? Is it a sandal? The answer: both. New Balance's recently-introduced silhouette, the Niobium Concept 2, is a hybrid design that gives you the best of both worlds, especially as we are now fully into the summer season when everyone is searching for that go-to sneaker alternative.
ComputersSonic State

Editor/Controller For Novation's Circuit Tracks

Momo has released the Circuit Tracks Editor, a VST / Standalone GUI for the Novation Groovebox that they say is perfect to integrate the Circuit Tracks into your DAW. Here's the details direct from Momo... - You can control and mixing the Sessions, change and create new sounds "on the...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Candy Colored Laptop Concepts

This Apple MacBook Air concept has been designed by Devam Jangra as a rendering of the namesake product that aims to shed some light on rumors that have been swirling in the industry related to the upcoming next-gen model. The laptop is imagined with the M2 processor and in a...
Electronicstoolfarm.com

IK Multimedia AmpliTube

Captures the sound, feel and vibe of over 400 of the most sought-after guitar & bass gear ever. Official gear from icons like Fender®, Mesa/Boogie®, Orange®, Slash, Brian May, Joe Satriani and many more. Covers the entire signal chain. Stomps, amps, cabs, speakers, mics, rooms and rack FX all in...

