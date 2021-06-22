Cancel
Roland Announces GO:MIXER PRO-X

Sonic State
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland has announced GO:MIXER PRO-X, the latest member of the GO:MIXER family of audio mixers for smartphones and tablets. This is what they have to say about it... Ultra-compact and filled with audio connectivity, GO:MIXER products allow mobile content creators to capture multiple sound sources in high quality for music videos, livestreams, podcasts, and more. Compared with the previous GO:MIXER PRO model, GO:MIXER PRO-X offers expanded support for Android and iOS mobile devices, a guitar/bass input pad switch, and the ability to use a headset mic or the inline mic on smartphone earbuds as a sound source.

sonicstate.com
