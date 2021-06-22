Scholarships awarded
The East Palestine Alumni and Friends Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to 12 members of the Class of 2021. This annual award is made possible through donations and fundraising projects held by the association. Pictured are, (from left) row one, Malynn Bistarkey, Payton Sherry, Macy Rosen, Morgan Cheurco, Christina Adam; row two, Rachel Hill, Abigail Andre, Morgan Rutledge, Abigail Stock; row three, Katherine Simon, Harley Buzzard and Emily Berger. Submitted photo.www.morningjournalnews.com