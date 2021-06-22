Distinguished surgical oncologist Jesus Esquivel joins Beebe

Beebe Healthcare welcomes distinguished surgeon Jesus Esquivel, MD, FACS, to Beebe Medical Group. Board certified in general surgery, Esquivel has decades of experience as a general surgeon and surgical oncologist with a fellowship in gastrointestinal cancer. Esquivel began seeing patients in June at Beebe Surgical Oncology, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Suite 205, Rehoboth Beach. To make an appointment, call 302-644-0964.