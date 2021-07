Loading video... Caption What's stressing out bumblebees? To find out, York University scientists used next generation sequencing to look deep inside bumblebees for evidence of pesticide exposure, including neonicotinoids, and pathogens, and found both. Using a conservation genomic approach - an emerging field of study that could radically change the way bee health is assessed - the researchers studied the Bombus terricola or yellow-banded bumblebee, a native to North America, in agricultural and non-agricultural areas. Credit York University Usage Restrictions None.