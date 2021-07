CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way to the Lowcountry, and Dominion Energy says they have all hands on deck to best prepare for potential outages. Dominion Energy Public Affairs Specialist Paul Fischer says their preparations for these storms never stops throughout the year. “A proactive and comprehensive vegetation management program, that’s really key to keeping the lights on for our customers across South Carolina,” Fischer said. “It’s really the work that those crews are doing year-round that makes a difference.”