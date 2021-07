The question alone sparks a serious debate - what is the best boy band ever? With that conversation, there is a separate debate - what exactly is a boy band?. There are a couple of schools of thought in regards to that question. Someone who's a little more traditional will focus on the word 'band' and disqualify any group that doesn't actually play any instruments. Most of us, however, realize the term 'boy band' is used to describe a certain kind of musical act - a group of young men that target a young female audience with their harmonies and choreography. Then there's what I call a 'hybrid' boy band - that's a group of talented young men that can also play an instrument.