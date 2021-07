We at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. The residential housing market is hot. Home prices are way up. So are steel prices. Lumber prices reached astronomical heights recently. Construction companies are at the mercy of shipping bottlenecks. But the top concern for a lot of construction companies is labor. Just getting enough people.