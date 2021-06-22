Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Anomalies in connected car data can flag potential hacks

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any device with a wireless connection, modern vehicles are at risk of being hacked remotely. The issue has been prominent in discussions across the automotive sector, and as connectivity becomes more advanced and floods the mass market, the risk only grows: hackers have never had more targets at their disposal, and a successful attack could impact not just a single vehicle but in theory, an entire fleet.

www.automotiveworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Car#Smartphone#Cyber Security#Hacks#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Data marketplaces can monetise the connected car

A marketplace brings a range of products from many companies to one convenient location, where consumers can pick and choose what suits their needs. As more connected car data becomes available and third parties seek insight that can be gleaned from it, data marketplaces are being created to provide this same service.
just-auto.com

Semiconductor shortage threatens connected car development

The last few years have seen a gradual evolution of car interior technology, including high-resolution haptic touch screens, telematics and advanced navigation. We spoke to Tom Blackie, founder and CEO of VNC Automotive, a Cambridge (UK) based business whose tech can be found in over 35 million cars globally, about future integration opportunities as well as the challenges brought on by the current global semiconductor shortage.
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Connected vehicle data management

Connected vehicles will generate enormous amounts of potentially valuable data but moulding this insight into something useful and informative is a sizeable task. Automotive’s incumbents will need to lean heavily on external expertise to get a grasp on cloud connectivity, in-vehicle data storage and security and privacy requirements. Mastering these arts could unlock plentiful revenue streams, but those that hesitate could find themselves pushed firmly out of the limelight for the foreseeable future.
Technologyarxiv.org

Edge-powered Assisted Driving For Connected Cars

Assisted driving for connected cars is one of the main applications that 5G-and-beyond networks shall support. In this work, we propose an assisted driving system leveraging the synergy between connected vehicles and the edge of the network infrastructure, in order to envision global traffic policies that can effectively drive local decisions. Local decisions concern individual vehicles, e.g., which vehicle should perform a lane-change manoeuvre and when; global decisions, instead, involve whole traffic flows. Such decisions are made at different time scales by different entities, which are integrated within an edge-based architecture and can share information. In particular, we leverage a queuing-based model and formulate an optimization problem to make global decisions on traffic flows. To cope with the problem complexity, we then develop an iterative, linear-time complexity algorithm called Bottleneck Hunting (BH). We show the performance of our solution using a realistic simulation framework, integrating a Python engine with ns-3 and SUMO, and considering two relevant services, namely, lane change assistance and navigation, in a real-world scenario. Results demonstrate that our solution leads to a reduction of the vehicles' travel times by 66 in the case of lane change assistance and by 20 for navigation, compared to traditional, local-coordination approaches.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Audi Selects Mobileum For Connected Car Testing And Monitoring

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Audi (AUDVF) is deploying Mobileum's Connected Car Testing solution to test and monitor the end-to-end quality of service (QoS) of their connected cars and to ensure the highest standards of service assurance and control over customer experience.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The Art of Connecting the Dots with Data

“Serendipity” is a big word that describes a small joy: that feeling when nice things happen just like that, as if by chance. Some of our favorite blog posts leave us with a similar sense of happy, unexpected discovery, even though it takes great skill (and a lot of work) for a writer to draw connections and make things click in a way that feels effortless.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Wejo Launches New Connected Vehicle Data Project With Microsoft

Automotive data startup Wejo announced it has joined forces with Microsoft, Palantir and Sompo Holdings on a new connected vehicle data project. Wejo said in a Tuesday (June 29) news release that the three companies will help it reach its vision of “building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data” for markets that include automotive, smart city, fleet, insurance, mobility and payments.
Carsjust-auto.com

Volvo Cars wants owners to share vehicle data

The next generation of Volvo cars are set to be the company’s safest ever, the automaker claimed, thanks to “cutting-edge” software and hardware levels, coupled with continuous and more rapid improvements to safety features with the help of real-time data. The automaker said it had always taken a data-driven approach...
Economythecustomer.net

Dynata Expands Connected Data Strategy

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement, continues to grow its patented Connected Data offering through the combination of strategic data partnerships and expanded capabilities, making it easy to connect multiple data sets with Dynata’s proprietary fully permissioned first-party data comprised of consumers and business-to-business professionals, vetted and verified and with complete opt-in – to seamlessly and automatically enrich and deliver full profile views of target audiences.
Technologythreatpost.com

Hacked Data for 69K LimeVPN Users Up for Sale on Dark Web

LimeVPN has confirmed a data incident, and meanwhile its website has been knocked offline. The VPN provider known as LimeVPN has been hit with a hack affecting 69,400 user records, according to researchers. A hacker claims to have stolen the company’s entire customer database before knocking its website offline (Threatpost...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

TomTom Virtual Horizon makes driving safer for everyone

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today launched TomTom Virtual Horizon – the only map-based all-in-one advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) software from a single company that helps passenger and commercial vehicles anticipate the road ahead. This software for automakers provides a seamless connection between digital maps and ADAS functionality, allowing vehicles to see beyond the range of their sensors, for a smoother and safer drive.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Small Company Car of the Year 2021: Volkswagen ID.3

The company car class is changing fast, and no firm has reacted faster to the upheaval than VW. Not that long ago diesel dominated this sector, but with Benefit-in-Kind bills now favouring the lowest-emissions vehicles, in particular EVs, drivers and fleet managers have been clamouring to make the switch to electric power. And few cars make more sense in the corporate car park than the ID.3.
Electronicsautomotiveworld.com

Sensata Technologies’ power disconnect solution enables faster and safer DC fast charging

Sensata Technologies, a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers, today announced its new power disconnect solution has been chosen by several leading charging infrastructure OEMs to enable faster and safer DC fast charging. Sensata’s unique solution combines contactors and GigaFuses from its leading Gigavac product brand to provide customers with a value-added contactor module, simplifying their installations while delivering safer and more effective system protection compared to traditional contactor and thermal fuse pairings.
Economyinformation-age.com

What is stopping data teams from realising the full potential of their data?

Chris D’Agostino, global principal technologist at Databricks, explores what's holding data teams back from realising the full potential of their data. Many successful data-driven companies are constantly adapting, innovating and future-proofing their technology investments to remain competitive. In fact, according to recent research, the most innovative companies of 2020 have been recovering from the pandemic faster than others, and many of these are more advanced on their data journey. However, despite the progress that is being made, a recent Databricks and MIT Technology Review Insights report shows that just 13% of organisations are excelling at delivering on their data strategy, while the rest are struggling to some extent.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Integrating IP Anomaly Detection Tools Can Help Prevent ATOs

Mobile order-ahead has soared over the past year as consumers turned to their devices to get their favorite meals and avoid risking exposure. This growth in online ordering has encouraged a record level of fraud by cybercriminals infiltrating customer accounts on food delivery apps and platforms to steal everything from food orders to sensitive identity information. These scams have only added to the mounting pressures and revenue losses that confronted the restaurant industry last year.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

New functions and greater comfort: Volkswagen launches Over-the-Air updates for the ID. family

Volkswagen is taking the next big step towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider: from this summer, the brand will regularly send software updates “Over-the-Air” to models in its ID. family. This makes Volkswagen the first and only high-volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology available to its customers on a broad basis. The first model to benefit is the ID.302: the latest software version “ID.Software2.3” will be delivered to “First Movers Club” customers via mobile data transfer in July 2021. The update includes adjustments and improvements to operations, performance and comfort. Updates for all ID.3, ID.403 and ID.4 GTX04 customers will follow gradually. In the future, Volkswagen will update the software in its ID. cars every twelve weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy