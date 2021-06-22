Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Study uncovers major breakthrough in understanding and treating respiratory inflammation

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Brooklyn, New York] - [June 21, 2021] - Applied Biological Laboratories (Applied Bio), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the respiratory disease market, announced that its study published online in Immunology, Inflammation and Disease was able to determine the mechanism behind respiratory inflammation and treat it effectively with Biovanta(TM), a 100% naturally derived, over-the-counter (OTC) drug for cold, cough and sore throat.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Illness#Respiratory System#Placebo Controlled Study#Respiratory Disease#Respiratory Infection#Cox#Md#Drgreene Com#Ldh#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Science
Related
CancerEurekAlert

Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice

A class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors is commonly prescribed to treat depression; the medications work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain's "happiness hormone." A new study by UCLA researchers suggests that those drugs, commonly known as MAOIs, might have another health benefit: helping the immune system attack...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Infections rise 10% in U.S. as Delta variant spreads; study shows vaccines reduce severity of a ‘breakthrough’ infection: Coronavirus update for July 2, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Federal health officials said coronavirus infections have risen 10% as the Delta variant has spread across the U.S., while a study found COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of a “breakthrough” infection. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Stanford, CANBC Bay Area

Stanford Clinic to Treat, Study COVID ‘Long-Haulers'

Stanford has opened a new clinic to help COVID survivors still battling symptoms recover. The patients, so-called long haulers, will also help doctors and researchers understand why some of them cannot recover from the coronavirus. The Stanford facility has 35 patients, some with chronic post-COVID symptoms. Officials said the work...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections fewer among fully vaccinated

Vaccination efforts against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogen behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, commenced in many countries in December 2020. Over 3 billion vaccine doses have since been administered worldwide. A team of researchers at Indiana University reports genomic evidence of breakthrough infections in...
Diseases & Treatmentsnewsitem.com

Dissecting Inflammation to Understand Chronic Disease in Type 2 Diabetes

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientists are pursuing novel strategy to understand the source of inflammation in chronic diseases at the molecular level. They’re discovering that inside cells, early genes regulate inflammatory networks before disease happens. Dr. Marcelo Freire, associate professor of genomic medicine and infectious diseases at The J. Craig Venter Institute, is among the scientists conducting this provocative research and he’s the lead and senior author of a recent study, “Transcriptomics of type 2 diabetic and healthy human neutrophils.”
Sciencemassachusettsnewswire.com

JCVI Scientists are pursuing novel strategy to understand the source of inflammation in chronic diseases at the molecular level

LA JOLLA, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Scientists are pursuing novel strategy to understand the source of inflammation in chronic diseases at the molecular level. Dr. Marcelo Freire at The J. Craig Venter Institute, is among the scientists conducting this provocative research and he’s the lead and senior author of a recent study, “Transcriptomics of type 2 diabetic and healthy human neutrophils.”
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Mission Bio's Tapestri Platform Helps Understand Cancer Therapy Resistance In New Solid Tumor Study

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the life sciences company delivering single-cell resolution multi-omics tools to accelerate discoveries and improve time-to-market for new therapeutics, revealed that a recently published paper in Cancer Cell made use of its Tapestri Platform to profile samples taken from melanoma for the first time. This milestone comes on the heels of another paper demonstrating Tapestri's use in solid tissue, recently published in Nature , and further demonstrates the continued growth in use of Tapestri protocols for solid tissue analysis.
HealthNews-Medical.net

New study provides important clue to understand brain disorders

The brain's neurons tend to get most of the scientific attention, but a set of cells around them called astrocytes - literally, star-shaped cells - are increasingly being viewed as crucial players in guiding a brain to become properly organized. Specifically, astrocytes, which form about half the mass of a...
ScienceEurekAlert

Study identifies existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat gonorrhea

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. New research being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held online (9-12 July) identifies drugs that could potentially be repurposed for the treatment of gonorrhoea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae [Ng]): a sexually transmitted infection which is becoming increasingly resistant to existing antibiotics.
Health ServicesHuntingtonNews.Net

Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network become first in West Virginia to treat heart failure patients using breakthrough CCM therapy

Heart failure, a condition in which the heart slowly weakens and is not able to adequately supply oxygen-rich blood, affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans and nearly 26 million people worldwide.2 By 2030, it is expected to affect 8 million Americans.3 Heart failure patients experience severe symptoms including breathlessness, fatigue, confusion and swelling in the legs that make everyday activities challenging and significantly diminish their quality of life.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Low radiation dose to treat pneumonia and other inflammations

Br J Radiol. 2021 Jun 30:20201265. doi: 10.1259/bjr.20201265. Online ahead of print. Infection, the invasion of pathogenic microorganisms and viruses, causes reactive inflammation mediated by endogenous signals, with influx of leucocytes with distinct properties and capable of mounting a cellular or antibody response. Different forms of inflammation may also occur in response to tumours, in allergy and autoimmune disorders. Pneumonia, respiratory tract infection and septic shock for instance can arise as serious complications of the Covid-19 virus. While radiotherapy has been most widely used to control malignant tumours, it has also been used for treatment of non-malignant diseases, including acute and chronic inflammation in situations where anti-inflammatory drugs may be ineffective or contraindicated. The present review examines the history and prospects for low-dose anti-inflammatory radiation treatments, the present interest largely being motivated by the increased incidence of pulmonary disease associated Covid-19 infections. Evidence in support of the suggested efficacy are covered, together with an appraisal of one of the number of potential convenient sources that could complement external beam arrangements.
ScienceEngadget

CRISPR gene editing breakthrough could treat many more diseases

CRISPR gene editing already promises to fight diseases that were once thought unassailable, but techniques so far have required injecting the tools directly into affected cells. That's not very practical for some conditions. However, there's just been a breakthrough. NPR reports that researchers have published results showing that you can inject CRISPR-Cas9 into the bloodstream to make edits, opening the door to the use of gene editing for treating many common diseases.
Healthmassdevice.com

Neuroelectrics wins FDA breakthrough device designation for its epilepsy-treating neuromod

Brain stimulation tech developer Neuroelectrics announced today that it’s secured FDA breakthrough device designation for its Starstim neuromodulation platform to treat refractory focal epilepsy. Starstim includes transcranial electrical stimulation (tES), personalized treatment protocols and a secure cloud-based mechanism to deliver treatment anywhere. “We are excited to receive the FDA Breakthrough...
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

'Breakthrough' Covid infections studied

Jun. 27—Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Rolando Enrique Domingo said on Saturday that the FDA is gathering information on "breakthrough infections" or cases of fully vaccinated individuals who still contracted Covid-19. Domingo said initial data revealed that some breakthrough infections were mild in nature and did not progress to...
CollegesMedicalXpress

Medical campus called a 'case study' for commercializing medical breakthroughs

A new study highlights the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus as an example of how an academic medical center can turn groundbreaking research into commercial products that improve patient care and public health. The paper, published recently in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science, focuses on the unique...

Comments / 0

Community Policy