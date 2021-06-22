My weekend at Boneyard Arts Festival

There's an old saying that if you go looking for something, you'll find it. In my case, it wasn't trouble I was after, it was a through line—a theme or question to shape my Boneyard Arts Festival weekend and my sharing of it with you. While the most pressing question in my mind was "what's it gonna feel like to explore a festival in this post-but-not-really post-pandemic period?," that was only the tip of the iceberg. With everything that we've gone through these last 18+ months (global pandemic, climate crisis, economic crisis, and racial reckoning), would the work reflect grief, loss, rage, or metamorphosis? Would it inspire catharsis? A glimmer of hope? A path forward?