SocialBee helps small businesses navigate social media
Life-long friends Nathan Ramos and Nick Hamelin found themselves in a place where many entrepreneurs start; facing a problem that begs for a solution. Hamelin had some experience starting a business – he had co-founded Baseball Essential – a Major League Baseball credentialed network – and Ramos was a recent graduate from Western New England University. Both landed back in the Auburn area, and both were looking for their next adventure. Social Bee Marketing was born.www.auburnmassdaily.com