Seemingly forever, brothers John and Moe Thabata have run Rainbow Grocery (4837 Magazine St., 504-875-3635), the popular Uptown corner store best known for its extensive selection of everything from very cheap beers sold as singles to fine wines and the occasional bottle of Pampy Van Winkle and the like. If you live near or have ever been to a parade anywhere near the Magazine Street corridor chances are you have been to Rainbow at some time or another for a libation of some sort, a pack of smokes or a bag of chips. If they do not have what you seek just let John or Moe know and they will order it and stock it for you.