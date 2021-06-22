GoodMills and Equinom collaboration poised to perfect the pea

Liven up your summer soiree with a refreshing sugar snap pea and spring onion soup from chef Brandon McGlamery, partner at Luke’s Kitchen and Bar and Prato in Winter Park. PREPARATION: Sweat the onion and garlic in the butter, making sure not to color. When softened, after about 10 minutes, add the potato and water and bring to a simmer. When potato is cooked, bring to a rapid boil, add the sugar snap peas and boil for one minute. Add the mint leaves and very quickly transfer to food processor in small batches. Puree and then transfer to an “ice shocking system” (set pot on top of ice to quickly cool it down). Season for taste and keep very cold. Can be done a day in advance.