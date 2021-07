The Master League Classic is one of the tougher competitions for trainers to fight against other players in Pokémon Go. If you have a powerful team, and you’ve reached some of the highest levels in the game, this is a suitable competition to test your skills. You can use any mythical or legendary Pokémon in your collection for this competition. However, none of the Pokémon you have any XL candy. This does make it different than the standard Master League competitions, but it’s not a huge change. These battles will be available from June 28 to July 12. We also have a best Pokémon team list for the Master League Classic.