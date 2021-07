When Conor McGregor was asked if he’d ever face off in the ring or the octagon with either Jake or Logan Paul, the Irish MMA champ made his feelings clear. Ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, McGregor has been making the press rounds again. Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been making waves in the boxing world as of late, with the latter somehow surviving eight rounds in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. “I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said in a recent clip, leading to him getting asked if he sees a future where he might face off against them.