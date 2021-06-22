Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

New Research Debunks ‘Ugly’ Stepparent Stereotypes

By Editorial Process
verywellfamily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the one about the wicked stepmother, but maybe it’s time to rewrite that particular fairy tale and be a little kinder to all the stepparents of the world. New research conducted by researchers from the University of Utah and published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences found that stepchildren are not at a disadvantage compared to their peers from single-parent households. In fact, they actually experience more positive outcomes than their half-siblings.

www.verywellfamily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereotypes#Mental Health Counselor#Evolutionary Psychology#New Research Debunks#The University Of Utah#Stepfamilies#Lmhc#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

Our genes shape our gut bacteria, new research shows

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Prof. Melanie Nyhof publishes new research on humility

from the Psychological Science Department, recently published new research exploring our understanding of humility cross-culturally. Her article, “Measuring Humility in an Indonesian Sample,” is available in the Indonesian Journal of Psychology and Education Measurement (Jurnal Pengukuran Psikologi dan Pendidikan Indonesia). What does it mean to be humble? The question...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Research shines new light on deadly medulloblastoma metastases

With advances in medical science driving progress against childhood brain tumors, today three out of four young patients survive at least five years beyond diagnosis. However, the outcomes look grim when malignant cells spread, or metastasize. Such is the case with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer that arises in...
Media, PAphennd.org

Combating Media Stereotypes through Student Journalism

As this school year comes to a close, we reflect on the inspiring projects from students across the world. Today, we’re excited to share powerful work by students in the inaugural Underreported D.C. project. ⁠Led by the Pulitzer Center’s education team and supported by a grant from HumanitiesDC, this project equipped students with journalism skills to combat media stereotypes about their community. The workshop series culminated in a stunning interactive map of the district, featuring students’ underreported stories and perspectives on life in their city. Explore the map here, complete with writing, interviews, and photography by the incredible student journalists!
Relationshipsmuncievoice.com

How to Raise a Child Without Imposing Gender Stereotypes

Image Source: Pixabay (https://pixabay.com/photos/human-rights-equality-rainbow-lgbt-3805188/) How to Raise a Child Without Imposing Gender Stereotypes. The freedom of self-definition is a person’s greatest and most precious liberty. And yet, one of the most defining features of a person’s life is often imposed on them before they have even developed a consciousness of self. It works to define their familial and social roles before they draw their first breath.
DietsRunnersWorld

Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet, According to New Research

When it comes to nutrition for better heart health, a plant-centered diet (as opposed to a low-fat diet) may be best to lower cardiovascular disease and stroke risks, new research shows. The plant-centered diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy, and fish while limiting red and...
Des Moines, IAeducateiowa.gov

Camp breaks down gender stereotypes, inspires new career paths

Girl power is in full effect this week as 30 female students in central Iowa attend the annual Construction Camp for Girls. Sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education, Des Moines Public Schools and local business industry partners, students, ages 14-18, attend this free, five-day event to learn more about what construction can offer to women wanting to work in the field.
Beauty & FashionIndiana Gazette

Why is it OK to be mean to the ugly?

A manager sits behind a table and decides he’s going to fire a woman because he doesn’t like her skin. If he fires her because her skin is brown, we call that racism and there is legal recourse. If he fires her because her skin is female, we call that...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Listen up: Earwig myths debunked

June was a hot, humid month. According to my rain gauge mounted in southeast Wood County, that area has received over 7 inches of rain since June 1. Other areas of the county have also received copious amounts of rainfall. Add to this the heat and humidity, and it has created the perfect conditions for earwigs to develop.
Societygoodmenproject.com

A Little ‘Generation’ Debunking Data Exercise

For the whole series follow the generations tag. Read and sign the experts’ open letter to the Pew Research Center on generation labels. One of the problems with the fake “generations” discourse is it confuses people on the importance of age (how old people are) versus cohort (when they were born). At any one point in time, these two concepts are measured the same way — asking people how old they are. But if you follow people over time, they answer two different questions. The first tells you how younger people are different from older people (for example, old people are more likely to die of heart attacks, because their hearts wear out as they age), while the second tells you how people’s lives may have changed as they live them. So, young people today live in a world where their grandparents are less likely to die of heart attacks because of improvements in medicine, which changes the nature of childhood and then adult life as well. That’s a cohort story.
Relationship AdviceRepublic

Stepparent should nudge, not kick, to the curb

Dear Amy: My stepson is 22 years old. He has a room at his mother’s house and at my house, but he mostly stays with his girlfriend at her place. Still, he expects that we just “hold” his room with all his things hanging in the closet. Part of this...
Sciencedallassun.com

Research makes new breakthrough in tissue engineering

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): During a new study, researchers demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The findings of the study were published in Nature Communications. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration,...
Sciencefordcountyrecord.com

Food science researchers advance science behind gut health and prebiotics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When it comes to improving human gut health, approaches and the success of these approaches are based largely on an individual’s gut ecosystem: the bacteria present, its diversity and other factors. Therefore, trying to improve gut health through application of prebiotics or probiotics can have wildly...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Gender bias in science? Research authored by women cited far less than male-led projects

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the STEM gender gap is slowly closing, a new study illustrates just how far modern science has to go in terms of seeing male and female scientists as equals. One would think that people are judging any research project by its findings and methodology, not its authors. Unfortunately, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania report scientific articles with women authors get far less attention than similar studies put together by male scientists. According to the findings, this is especially the case when women are either the primary and senior authors.
Kidssciencecodex.com

Study finds toddlers with ASD do not differ in progress made in comparison of two treatment types

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, reports that the type of one-on-one treatment plans delivered to toddlers, aged 12-30 months, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) did not lead to any significantly different outcomes. Neither the type of evidence-based intervention provided, nor the number of hours of therapy were shown to have an impact.
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Psychology Professor Wins Distinguished Faculty Award

Milton A. Fuentes honored by NJ Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs. Posted in: Humanities and Social Sciences, Research. Milton A. Fuentes, professor and coordinator of Undergraduate Advising for Psychology, has been selected for the 2021 New Jersey Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs’ Distinguished Faculty Award, which will formally be awarded at the 2021 NJPA Virtual Fall Conference Award Ceremony.
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

Improving ocean health

Research, teaching and outreach play important roles. Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason. The ocean covers over 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and produces more than half the world’s oxygen. It is home to more than 238,000 identified marine species and potentially hundreds of thousands yet undiscovered.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...

Comments / 0

Community Policy