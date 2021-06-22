New Research Debunks ‘Ugly’ Stepparent Stereotypes
We all know the one about the wicked stepmother, but maybe it’s time to rewrite that particular fairy tale and be a little kinder to all the stepparents of the world. New research conducted by researchers from the University of Utah and published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences found that stepchildren are not at a disadvantage compared to their peers from single-parent households. In fact, they actually experience more positive outcomes than their half-siblings.www.verywellfamily.com