Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

June 14: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "insurance claims" cases

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following cases categorized as "insurance claims" were on the docket in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on June 14. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

flarecord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania Statepennrecord.com

June 22: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania docket for "fraud" cases

2:21-cv-00806-CCW Raymond P. Wendolowski , Jr.; Stephen S. Ho; Robert S. Bernstein; Mark G. Claypool; Colin J. Callahan; David Lew; Paul E. Skirtich; Rachael L. Mamula; Adam Fischer; Michael A. Comber; Richard D. Green; James C. Warmbrodt; Laura J. Brown; Brian S. Uholik; Chloe H. Kolman; Kenneth C. Amaditz; Sarah A. Buckley; Stephanie Sasarak; Katherine Reinhart; Andrew M. Stone; Kunal J. Choksi; Alexander R. Kalyniuk; Thomas A. Benson; Colin J. Callahan (AUSA); Craig E. Frischman; Gregory M. Simpson; Jamie M. Bennett; Philip P. O'Connor , Jr.; Stephen J. Del Sole; Patrick K. Cavanaugh; Jill Locnikar; Emily K. Miller; Rebecca A. Solarz (plaintiff's attorneys)
U.S. Politicsflarecord.com

Pinellas Circuit Court: Actions Taken on June 28

The Pinellas Circuit Court reported the following activity on June 28 in the suits below:. In Derrick Pemberton against M Auto Sales and Repair Shop LLC and Ramiz Suljic:. 'Cc Order Transfer Cause From (hillsborough County With Attached Case Summary And File)'. 'Receipt (for Transferred Pleadings)'. Case number 21-003120-CI was...
Orange County, FLflarecord.com

Law firm faces malpractice case from unhappy investor

ORLANDO -- A man is suing after a company goes bankrupt and his investment never was reimbursed. Plaintiff Philip T. Davies filed a complaint on May 14 in Orange County Circuit Court against defendants Kaplan Young and Molly Parron PLLC for legal malpractice. According to the complaint, Davies purchased 5%...
Congress & CourtsBenzinga

Court Enforces ADA's Pre-Suit Exhaustion Rules

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (which has jurisdiction over Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) recently addressed whether an employee could pursue a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") when the claim was not included in the original administrative charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") and the subsequent amendment to add the required charge was untimely. The Third Circuit ruled that employees must still exhaust their administrative remedies under the ADA, which may require a timely amendment of charges, especially when the scope of the later charge is not within the scope of the original charge.
Surfside, FLflarecord.com

Homeowner files class action lawsuit over deadly Surfside condo collapse

The surfside condo disaster has left more than 140 people unaccounted for. | Wiki Commons Images / Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. The owner of a unit at the Surfside condo building that suffered a deadly collapse last month is suing the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association in a proposed class action that seeks $5 million in damages.
Florida Stateflarecord.com

June 21: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "cc - residential eviction" cases

2021-CC-008052-O Michael Swistak (plaintiff's attorney) Michael Swistak (plaintiff's attorney) Scott Corbett (plaintiff's attorney) Jeffrey Hirschkorn Rashida Ali Obo v. Sara Zebriski. 2021-CC-008117-O Jeffrey Hirschkorn (plaintiff's attorney) Gray Courtney Chase Holdings LLC v. Jaymie Alcover. 2021-CC-008062-O Kenneth Lowenhaupt (plaintiff's attorney) Annette Chauhan v. Bertilde Theolot. 2021-CC-008061-O - Afaf Abouradi v. Jessica...

Comments / 0

Community Policy