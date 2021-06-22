Cancel
BlueKey Equity Partners specializes in investments that leverage partnerships

South Florida Business Journal
“The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual.” – Vincent Lombardi BlueKey l Equity Partners (left to right): Michael H. Muehlenfeld; Henry Buzgon; Amaury Cifuentes, CFP®, CMP®; Felix DeHerrera; Michael Lux, and Kenneth C. Brown. BlueKey l Equity Partners specializes in investments that leverage the partnerships between investors, principals, and communities. Focus areas include Private Debt, Core Real Estate and Business Investments. The firm’s professional team has extensive experience, enabling them to implement a rigorous process to identify “Best in Class” opportunities in specific focus areas. They assist in providing capital, innovative solutions and strategic expertise to portfolios throughout the investment cycle. The BlueKey l Equity Partners are highly successful entrepreneurs from a variety of industries. Together, they are committed to leveraging their diversity of experience to find and retain optimal opportunities. They include: • Kenneth C. Brown served as managing director and partner at One Equity Partners, the private equity division of JP Morgan Chase; CEO of EVonyx; president of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; and corporate vice president of General Electric. • Henry Buzgon has had more than 40 years of experience in the commodities industry, including almost three decades at Eastern Quality foods – one of the largest beef, poultry, and seafood wholesalers in the country. Prior to that, he held senior level positions with Cargill. • Amaury Cifuentes, CFP®, CMP® has 30 years of experience in banking and finance; financial planning and investments with an emphasis on business lending, real estate and private investments. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner, Amaury is a Certified Medical Planner, giving him an enhanced knowledge of the medical industry’s specific needs. • Felix E. DeHerrera has more than 40 years of experience as a real estate broker, mortgage banker and investor in markets throughout the United States. He was co-founder of the Southwest Alliance of Asset Managers and Alterra Home Loans. • Michael Lux has been assisting clients with mortgages and real estate needs for over 30 years in South Florida. As a native of Miami, he is very familiar with the diverse real estate market. He is the preferred lender for some of South Florida premier real estate offices and teams, such as Keller Williams Coral Gables, Century 21 and Caldwell Bankers. • Michael H. Muehlenfeld has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry with a focus on rental car operations. Alamo, AutoNation, and Mile Fleet – one of the largest companies which he owned and recently sold to SIXT Rental Car in the United Kingdom – have all benefited from his extensive expertise in the field. The private equity firm was formed in February 2020 by its parent company BlueKey Wealth Advisors, an independent registered investment advisor and financial planner company. Visit our website http://www.bluekeyequitypartners.com/ to see some of the innovative companies, individuals and products we are investing in. BlueKeyIEquity Partners is located at 3878 Sheridan Street Hollywood, Florida 33021. Contact info: info@bluekeyep.com 754-231-3450.

