A 'bio-refinery': using the chemistry of willow trees to treat municipal wastewater

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Every year in Canada, six trillion litres of municipal wastewater are partially treated and released into the environment, while another 150 billion litres of untreated sewage are discharged straight into pristine surface waters. Now researchers have found a way to stem that flow: by filtering the waste through the roots...

www.eurekalert.org
