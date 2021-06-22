Humboldt softball team outlasts Cowgirls, 26-16
The Humboldt softball team got back into the win column Monday night (June 21) in Clarion by outlasting the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls, 26-16 in five innings. Kendal Clark and Reagan Lee each homered to lead Humboldt's offense. Jori Hajek doubled and tripled. Alexis Hansen tripled. Hubbell hit three doubles and Rylee Coyle doubled once. Wildcat starting pitcher Elsie Hubbell earned the win, working the first three innings. Clark threw the final two innings in relief.humboldtnews.com