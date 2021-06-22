Scott Disick Credits His Young Look for Dating 'Much Younger' Girls
During 'KUWTK' reunion, Scott also weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, sharing that he gives 'her a blessing to be happy.'. AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is shutting down rumors about his preference when it comes to women. During part two of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion special, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at the claims that he only dates "much younger" women.www.aceshowbiz.com