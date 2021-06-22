Scott Disick Credits His Young Look for Dating 'Much Younger' Girls

Will they or won’t they? More like have they recently! Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid about her relationship status with Scott Disick. Many men have come in and out of the lives of the Kardashian sisters, but one has stood the test of time. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may no longer be together as a couple, but they have remained friends and co-parents for the last five years, as they each have gotten involved with other people. But did they ever hook-up again since their last split?