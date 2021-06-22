Streetwise/Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell

What the reception to Seattle’s greatest film can tell us about the city’s on-going homelessness crisis. June marks the debut on DVD of a 37-year-old treasure of Seattle film history: Martin Bell, Mary Ellen Mark and Cheryl McCall’s 1984 documentary “Streetwise.” An incredibly moving portrait of the daily life of Seattle homeless youth, the film garnered wide acclaim and an Oscar nomination. Upon its release, veteran Seattle Times film reviewer John Hartl even called it “one of the best movies anyone has ever made in the Northwest.” The appraisal still rings true today, a fact reflected in its release now by the prestigious Criterion Collection, which has packaged the original film with the 2016 follow-up feature “Tiny,” a portrait of the present day family life of Erin Blackwell, one of the most prominent young voices in “Streetwise.”