Streetwise/Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell
Documentaries rarely come as harrowing as Martin Bell and Mary Ellen Mark’s Streetwise. Spinning off from a photo shoot Mark did for Life Magazine about street kids in Seattle, it is a time capsule of a city worlds away from, but also presaging, the Seattle of today. It is a peek at the early stages of a gentrification that allowed Seattle to go from humble fishing/factory town to prohibitively expensive tech bubble, and of who loses in that deal.undertheradarmag.com