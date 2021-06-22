Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Streetwise/Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell

By Dustin Krcatovich
undertheradarmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocumentaries rarely come as harrowing as Martin Bell and Mary Ellen Mark’s Streetwise. Spinning off from a photo shoot Mark did for Life Magazine about street kids in Seattle, it is a time capsule of a city worlds away from, but also presaging, the Seattle of today. It is a peek at the early stages of a gentrification that allowed Seattle to go from humble fishing/factory town to prohibitively expensive tech bubble, and of who loses in that deal.

undertheradarmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bell
Person
Mary Ellen Mark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Life Magazine#Bell#Tiny Blackwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Seattle, WArealchangenews.org

Revisiting ‘Streetwise’

What the reception to Seattle’s greatest film can tell us about the city’s on-going homelessness crisis. June marks the debut on DVD of a 37-year-old treasure of Seattle film history: Martin Bell, Mary Ellen Mark and Cheryl McCall’s 1984 documentary “Streetwise.” An incredibly moving portrait of the daily life of Seattle homeless youth, the film garnered wide acclaim and an Oscar nomination. Upon its release, veteran Seattle Times film reviewer John Hartl even called it “one of the best movies anyone has ever made in the Northwest.” The appraisal still rings true today, a fact reflected in its release now by the prestigious Criterion Collection, which has packaged the original film with the 2016 follow-up feature “Tiny,” a portrait of the present day family life of Erin Blackwell, one of the most prominent young voices in “Streetwise.”
Athens, GAathensceo.com

Erin Barger of Envision Athens, Love Where You Live

Erin Barger, Project Manager of Envision Athens, explains how Envision Athens can help you get involved in the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Food & Drinksinvitingarkansas.com

Conversations, Cocktails & Connections with Erin Hohnbaum

Amy Hester and Emily Reeves Dean curated a Raspberry Beer Cocktail for a visit with E.Leigh’s Contemporary Boutiques Owner & CEO Erin Hohnbaum. With stores in Arkansas and Kentucky, this fabulous fashionista shares insight for starting a business + looking and feeling AMAZING. She’s an entrepreneur that empowers women through community, camaraderie and clothing – she also established PowHer Players with like-minded civic leaders. Cheers!
HobbiesFinancial Times

How I Spend It: Chris Blackwell ‘believes in the roll of the dice’

I started playing backgammon with my parents at the age of eight or nine. I loved everything about the game: the tactility of the pieces, the civility of it, spending time with friends. While I loved all games as a child, backgammon was my favourite. I still play at least once a week – and sometimes every day if time allows – and I’ve played all over the world: at Annabel’s in Mayfair, on beaches, you name it. Anywhere that I sleep I have a board nearby.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rae Street”

Courtney Barnett has announced a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, and shared its first single, “Rae Street,” via an amusing video where Barnett plays multiple characters. Things Take Time, Take Time is due out November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out “Rae Street” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her upcoming North American tour dates.
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Erin Coogan

Erin Coogan is a multimedia journalist for KITV4. Erin graduated from Chapman University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Documentary. There, she was an active member of the nationally recognized college news program: Chapman News. She also worked as the sideline reporter for their live football and basketball broadcasts.
LifestyleBlack Hills Pioneer

The tiny house

OPINION — Last winter we bought a small, unfinished shed to use as a rustic bunkhouse for guests. “And I can use it sometimes for writing and recording,” I told my husband, thinking how nice it would be to work in the quiet every once in a while. We tucked...
Animalsparentmap.com

Tiny Tides Storytime

Join us every first Saturday of the month for Tiny Tides Storytime. Estuarium team members will read an estuary themed picture book from our Children’s Library. In addition to the book reading, participants will be able to explore our exhibits and get time to meet some of our animal ambassadors in our touch tank! Program cost - Adult & 1 child = $15 and additional child(ren) = $3 each.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Nation of Language Share Lyric Video for New Song “Wounds of Love”

Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language are self-releasing a new album, A Way Forward, on November 5. Now they have shared its second single, “Wounds of Love,” via a lyric video. Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced European ones. Previously the...
Santa Fe, NMswc.edu

Welcome, Tiny Ones!

Thanks to a very generous donation from a local therapist, we now have a lovely sand tray collection to use in the Art Therapy building. We have several rooms at Tierra Nueva that are well equipped for sand tray or sand play work, and now we have that opportunity available in the small Art Therapy classroom.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Strand of Oaks Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Galacticana”

Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) has announced a new album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” He’s also announced some tour dates. In Heaven is due out on October 1 on Showalter’s own Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers. Check out “Galacticana” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Lifestyleundertheradarmag.com

Anna of the North

From March 4-7 Oslo hosted by:Larm, a festival aimed and promoting Nordic talent. Check Out Photos of AURORA, Anna of the North, Redder and More at by:Larm. From March 4-7 Oslo hosted by:Larm, a festival aimed and promoting Nordic talent. Sep 22, 2014 By Laura Studarus.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Pink Noise

It’s been five years since we last heard from Laura Mvula, and boy what a five years it has been. From Western democracies sliding further into far-right leadership, to the outbreak of a global pandemic that has cost the best part of four million lives, I think we can safely say its been a tumultuous last few trips around the sun.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Paper Birch Debuts New Single, “Blue Heartbreak”

UK noise rock duo Paper Birch formed last year in the midst of lockdown. Collaborators Fergus Lawrie and Dee Sada passed sounds and ideas to each other virtually between Glasgow and London. Over time, these ideas slowly coalesced into their upcoming debut album, morninghairwater, out July 30th on the independent label, Reckless Yes.
Waterloo, IN104.1 WIKY

Mamma Mia! ABBA’s ‘Gold’ racks up 1,000 weeks on the British chart

ABBA may have broken up in 1982, but their music shows no sign of ever facing its “Waterloo” — at least, not in the U.K. The group’s 1992 greatest hits album, Gold, has just notched a record 1,000 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart. It’s the first album ever to log that many weeks on the chart, eight of which were spent at number one. Gold currently stands at number 17 and is the U.K.’s second best-selling album of all time, behind Queen‘s Greatest Hits.
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

The Sound Of A Million Tiny Violins

Linda Yellin’s letter, “Homelessness Needs a Real Solution” (EW 7/1), no doubt makes good points about society’s inability to address homelessness, but just like the Weekly article it was responding to, she fails to address the true root cause of the problem. In the 1970s we did not have the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy