When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end? Here’s everything you need to know

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is well under way with more than 2 million deals to snap up across tech , TVs , laptops , games consoles and the online giant’s own-brand devices .

Recognised as one of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, the shopping event runs for 48 hours and gives shoppers a chance to pick up big-ticket items from well-known brands for a fraction of the price.

So far, we’ve already seen huge savings on some of our favourite products, such as Apple Airpods , Fitbit watches and Shark vacuum cleaners . But, like all good things, the discounts must soon come to an end.

As we near the finish line, time is running out to fill up your online shopping basket. But, whether you’re looking to invest in a new mattress or treat yourself to the latest smartphone , the IndyBest team has got you covered.

To make sure you don’t miss out, read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, from when it officially ends to the best deals to shop before it’s too late.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Despite being called Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping bonanza actually lasts for two days. This year, the event kicked off at midnight on Monday 21 June, which means there isn’t long to go until the savings end.

Lasting precisely 48 hours, the deals will finish tonight and, while you’ve still got several hours to go, we recommend checking out sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment, as many big-ticket items and popular products will sell out fast.

What time does Amazon Prime day end?

This year’s sale will officially conclude at 11:59pm on Tuesday 22 June.

But remember, there are two types of deals in Amazon’s shopping extravaganza. While many offers will last for a full day, or two, there are also Lightning Deals, which last for a limited time only – so make sure to double check if you have your eye on a particular product.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day typically takes place every year in July but recently there have been some major changes to its start date.

In 2020, the retailer moved the event to October in order to better support the safety of employees amid the coronavirus pandemic and for 2021 it started earlier than ever before, running from 21 June to 22 June.

So, when will Prime Day 2022 take place? Amazon is yet to confirm whether or not the sale will stick with its earlier date or return to its usual July slot next year. However, the IndyBest team will be keeping across all the latest news as it happens, so keep checking back to make sure you stay in the know.

What are the best deals to shop right now?

This year, there have been plenty of impressive savings on well-known brands, including Shark , Apple and Nintendo . Here are some of the best offers to snap up now while you can.

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a reason everyone you know has an Echo dot in their home – they’re just that good. So much so, the device featured in our review of the best smart speakers . The “new design proves to be a revamp of Amazon’s main smart speaker line”, which our writer thinks “does the business”. Whether you’re an Alexa aficionado or an ultra newbie, the “Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound”.

Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

Leave both hard floors and carpets spotless and free from pesky pet hair with this cordless model, which has anti-hair-wrap technology to stop lengths getting tangled in the brush. Giving up to 50 minutes of vacuuming on just one charge, you can also take the model from an upright to portable mode, for reaching difficult spots. While we haven’t tried this one, it’s no secret that we’re Shark fans, as it’s anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner came out on top as our best buy in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners .

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review , our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you want to get barista-quality coffee at home, Nespresso is a brand to know when it comes to pod machines , proven by the fact that this exact machine featured in our review of the best . “If you’re not a creature of habit when it comes to your coffee and you like different styles and quantities of brew, then this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between,” noted our tester. Plus, unlike many other coffee machines, it’s a sleek design that we think would look ideal in any kitchen.

