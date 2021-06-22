Cancel
Irvine, CA

UCI-led study finds that cancer immunotherapy may self-limit its efficacy

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 -- Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant professor of physiology & biophysics and member of the Institute for Immunology at the University of California, Irvine. Study results are published online in the journal Cell.

