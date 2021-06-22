Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of Pembina Petroleum and Natural Gas Assets

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB: PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce it completed a transaction with Grizzly Resources Ltd. ("Grizzly") on June 16, 2021 to sell all of its petroleum and natural gas assets in the Pembina Area, Alberta (the "Assets") (the "Divestiture").

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Petroleum#Alberta#Nutrition#Algae#Streetinsider Premium#The Corporation#Pndhf#Esg#Grizzly Resources Ltd#Divestiture Grizzly#Chlorella Spirulina#Astaxanthin#Tsxv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) - Get Report has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.92 per share.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hawkwood Energy Announces Acquisition By WildFire Energy

DENVER and HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkwood Energy LLC ("Hawkwood"), an independent exploration and production company, announced today that is has entered into definitive agreements to be acquired by WildFire Energy I LLC ("WildFire"), an independent energy platform company. The transaction attributes an enterprise valuation to Hawkwood of approximately $650 million. Following the transaction Hawkwood's existing shareholders will retain a ~50% equity interest in WildFire, alongside ~50% held by WildFire's management team and private equity sponsor Kayne Anderson.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) - Update on potential subsequent offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by SeaBird Exploration PLC (in the process of changing its name to Green Energy Group, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") on 30 June and 1 July 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 1,750,000 new shares directed towards shareholders of the Company as of 30 June 2021 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 196.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesscoleofduty.com

Cellulose-based Bioethanol Market is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2026 & Top Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), POET LLC (US), Green Plains (US), Valero Energy Corporation (US), Flint Hills Resource (US), Abengoa Bioenergy SA (Spain), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US), Petrobras (Brazil), Andersons (US), BP PLC (UK), Dupont (US), etc

Cellulose-based Bioethanol Market Forecast 2020-2026. The Global Cellulose-based Bioethanol Market research report provides and in-depth analysis on industry- and economy-wide database for business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, and in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated for profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Industryaustinnews.net

Pond Technologies Announces Engineering Contract with CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. for Construction of an Algae Plant Utilizing CO2 from an On-Site Natural Gas Plant

Onboarding Canadian Provider of Midstream Solutions Provides Pond Opportunity to Build Imprint on Oil and Gas Sector. MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond') (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces that on June 22, 2021 it received a Purchase Order for an initial engineering study from CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. ('CSV'), a premier provider of midstream solutions. The initial project engineering study is for the design and construction of an algae plant utilizing C02 from an on-site natural gas plant. CSV is a Calgary-based, midstream natural gas and liquids infrastructure company creating a sustainable footprint in the Western Canadian natural gas industry. CSV has three operating plants in Alberta.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Commences Dual Listing in Germany and Announces New Contracts

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF)(CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it's Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it's shares as a result of the dual listing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yakira Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 3.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

American Shale Boom Transforms Country to Net Exporter in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
TrafficFXStreet.com

Natural Gas: LNG to hold up over the months leading into the northern winter – ANZ

Aggressive restocking,in the face of robust demand and supply side issues, has pushed spot LNG prices to record highs; and a growing international LNG market is pushing regional issues into previously isolated markets. While the market could rapidly correct if these conditions ease, economists at ANZ Bank think the likelihood is low. In fact, the sense of urgency is rising among Asian users who face forecasts of warmer than normal temperatures. Asian LNG spot prices are therefore likely to hold up over the months leading into the northern winter.
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

PETRONAS and CNOOC sign LNG supply agreement

This long-term supply agreement also includes supply from LNG Canada when the facility commences its operations by middle of the decade. The deal is for 2.2 million tpy for a 10-year period, indexed to a combination of the Brent and Alberta Energy Company (AECO) indices. The term deal between PETRONAS and CNOOC is valued at approximately US$7 billion over 10 years.
Charleston, WVWDTV

West Virginia regulators to hold hearing on proposed gas company sale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A public hearing is set in West Virginia on a company’s proposed purchase of Mountaineer Gas Co. Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. announced plans in December to buy Mountaineer Gas owner Mountaintop Energy Holdings for $540 million. The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Economystlouisnews.net

DHS Group Petroleum Announces Strategic Acquisition of Harrisburg Basin Assets for $745M, Reports Up for First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Monday, June 28, 2021 -- DHS Petroleum (DHS Group) today announced a strategic acquisition of Harrisburg Basin assets, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook to incorporate the acquisition, including an expected 53% increase to its future quarterly fixed dividend after the acquisition closes.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 247.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy