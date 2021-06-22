Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of Pembina Petroleum and Natural Gas Assets
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB: PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce it completed a transaction with Grizzly Resources Ltd. ("Grizzly") on June 16, 2021 to sell all of its petroleum and natural gas assets in the Pembina Area, Alberta (the "Assets") (the "Divestiture").www.streetinsider.com