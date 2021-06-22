Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SharpSpring (SHSP) to be Acquired by Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shsp#Digital Marketing#Online Marketing#Shsp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Clearlake Capital Group#L P#Siris Capital#Constant Contact#Smb#Jmp Securities Llc#Godfrey Kahn#Sharpspring Inc#Sidley Austin Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) Managed Services Bookings Reach 187% Growth in Q2

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, announced today that it has set a Managed Services bookings record for the best quarter in company history. Managed Services bookings in Q2 of 2021 increased 187% to $11.1 million as compared to Q2 of 2020, which were $3.9 million. IZEA added a variety of new influencer marketing customers within the quarter, including multiple Fortune 500 brands. IZEA also saw strong repeat business from existing customers, including three Fortune 10 companies. The announcement comes just one quarter after IZEA set a record for its best Q1 Managed Services bookings ever, which were $6.4 million.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring

Strategic acquisition to maximize growth and audience engagement for small businesses. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (“SharpSpring”) (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.
Businessaithority.com

Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive Names Healthcare Software Veterans Hemant Goel And James Evans As CEO And CFO

Appointment of Industry Leaders and New Board Members to Accelerate Growth Plans of nThrive, a Leading Healthcare SaaS Software Platform Dedicated to End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management. nThrive a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of SharpSpring, Inc. - SHSP

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating SharpSpring, Inc. ("SHSP" or the "Company") (SHSP) - Get Report relating to its proposed acquisition by Constant Contact. Under the terms of the agreement, SHSP shareholders will receive $17.10 in cash per share they own.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lydall (LDL) to be Acquired by Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax for $62.10 Per Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Unifrax, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL), a leader in the design and production of specialty filtration materials and advanced material solutions. With its leading technologies and 23 manufacturing facilities around the world, Lydall is well positioned to capitalize on growth in clean air filtration and electric vehicle adoption, among many other attractive markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Lydall shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share outstanding, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
BusinessMiddletown Press

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Agora makes up about 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.09% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, From Genstar Capital for $1.4 Billion

Blackstone announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera, a leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Starts Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (CLXPF) at Buy

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein initiates coverage on Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (OTC: CLXPF) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessdallassun.com

Chemesis International Inc. Announces Sales & Marketing Partnership with Cannaballers

A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FSE:CWAB) is pleased to announce it has signed a sales and marketing partnership (the 'Partnership') with Cannaballers, an elite team of experienced CPG professionals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy