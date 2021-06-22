SharpSpring (SHSP) to be Acquired by Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.www.streetinsider.com