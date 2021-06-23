Cancel
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: Discounts on 4K and OLED TVs from Philips, Samsung and Sony Bravia

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUP9S_0abqtpFA00

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year – is here, and you’ve got one day left to grab yourself a serious steal.

The shopping bonanza is best-known for slashing prices on items from sought-after brands with many of the best deals to be found on Amazon devices , home appliances , fashion , toys , booze , games consoles and more.

Read more: Best TV deals in the UK: Cheap discounts on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and more

However, there are also huge savings to be had across the latest crop of TVs , so if you’ve been pondering your current setup, there’s no better time to invest.

TVs are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the sales, with big discounts on those made by the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony. But, you’ll need to be quick as the best deals have already been selling out fast.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more:

Whether you are looking for an unrivalled OLED model to devour the latest Oscar-worthy films or a HD set with surround sound for keeping up with the latest sporting events, we’ve gathered the best deals on devices of every size to suit every budget.

Here’s our pick of the best for Amazon Prime Day’s second day – place your order before midnight!

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature.

Best LG TV deals

LG 43in UN7100 4K TV: Was £479.99, now £398, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2ZOu_0abqtpFA00

This is a great 2020 version of LG’s entry-level LED television. A 43in smart 4K TV with a wide viewing angle and sharp picture quality, it’s ideal for living room corners, providing rich sound out of the box and powered by LG’s best-in-class user interface.

Buy now

LG 48in CX5LC 4K TV: Was £1,275, now £1,139, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZA29_0abqtpFA00

This is one of the best TVs LG makes, and until midnight Prime members can get £136 off. A premium 4K OLED TV with excellent colour definition and picture quality, it also features LG’s webOS, which gives you access to Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV, Disney+ and more.

Buy now

Best Panasonic TV deals

Panasonic 43in HX700 4K TV: Was £449, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzcbO_0abqtpFA00

This affordable 4K Panasonic TV comes with Android TV, giving you access to apps and games from Google Play. You can also easily cast shows from your phone thanks to its in-built Chromecast. This TV  supports Dolby audio, too, featuring pre-set movie and music audio settings. It currently has £100 off.

Buy now

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung 43in AU7110 4K TV: Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JwE2_0abqtpFA00

There’s £100 off the 43in version of the excellent AU7110 right now. The 4K smart TV is equipped with Samsung’s “crystal 4K” technology, which upscales standard definition signals so you can rewatch old shows at higher resolutions. The AU7110 also has a dedicated gaming mode, which boosts the screen’s response time and reduces input lag when playing.

Buy now

Samsung 43in Q60A QLED 4K TV: Was £749, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUEUO_0abqtpFA00

The Q60 is the most affordable QLED television Samsung makes, and offers a noticeable improvement over sets that use lower-quality, cheaper LCD panels. Now with another £150 off on Prime Day, Samsung’s budget-conscious smart 4K display is an even more enticing proposition.

Buy now

Samsung 43in AU8000 4K TV: Was £549, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aN78Q_0abqtpFA00

An entry-level 4K television, the Samsung AU8000 uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. With 18 per cent off this Prime Day, the AU8000 is better value than ever.

Buy now

Samsung 50in AU9000 4K TV: Was £629, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18u2kp_0abqtpFA00

This 4K LED TV from Samsung is built specifically for gamers on a modest budget. It has a variable refresh rate, meaning the TV will refresh based on the game you’re playing and the console you’re playing it on. When you need top performance, for instance in a high-speed shooting game, the “dynamic refresh technology” can double the speed so you’re always ahead of your opponents. It currently has 17 per cent off.

Buy now

Samsung 55in TU7020: Was £479, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUPI6_0abqtpFA00

The best 4K LED TV you can find for under £500, the 55in Samsung UE55TU7020 currently has £30 off at Amazon. Picture quality is excellent and response times make this a great TV for gaming, while Samsung’s intuitive user interface makes navigating its menus a breeze.

Buy now

Best Sony TV deals

Sony bravia 55in KD55XH81 4K TV: Was £679, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjVLm_0abqtpFA00

We are big fans of the Sony bravia line-up of smart TVs. This 55in Ultra HD 4K TV is powered by Sony’s X1 processor, which the company says uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and enhance the picture. It also supports Dolby Vision and is able to produce a wide colour spectrum. The 4K “X-Reality Pro” feature is a nice touch, upscaling images to as close to 4K as possible. It has a massive 37 per cent off this Prime Day.

Buy now

Sony bravia 65in KE65A8/P OLED 4K TV: Was £2,399, now £1,799, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYz8i_0abqtpFA00

This monster 65in Sony bravia OLED TV has 25 per cent off this Prime Day. OLED ensures you always get bright, vivid colours and deep blacks, plus you get crisper pictures thanks to the X1 Ultimate processor. The TV takes advantage of acoustic surface audio, meaning the sound literally comes from the screen – immersing you in the show.

Buy now

Best Philips TV deals

Philips ambilight 58in PUS8545/12 LED 4K TV: Was £749, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOWeb_0abqtpFA00

Ambilight is one of the coolest innovations to come to TV tech – it makes it feel like the picture is bigger than its four borders by projecting colour onto the wall behind the TV screen. So we were excited to see a 27 per cent discount on this 2020 Philips telly. In addition to Android TV, this one will work with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to control the TV with just your voice.

Buy now

Philips 70in PUS7505 4K TV: Was £800, now £650, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHmpA_0abqtpFA00

This 70in Philips TV is equipped with 4K and smart features. In a glossy black colour, the model gives you crisp sound and vision. It would look good in any front room, turning your lounge into a makeshift cinema for the night.

Buy now

Best Hisense TV deals

Hisense 65in U8QFT 4K TV: Was £949, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3R54_0abqtpFA00

This is probably one of the biggest discounts on a TV we’ve seen so far. The price of the Hisense 65U8QFTUK has been slashed by 53 per cent. It’s a powerful QLED TV with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound that can achieve up to 1000-nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you get access to Netflix, YouTube and all the rest.

Buy now

Hisense 65in A6GT 4K TV: Was £799, now £639, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EMJs_0abqtpFA00

This massive smart Ultra HD 4K TV from Hisense currently has a massive 20 per cent off its usual price. It comes with Dolby Vision, DTS, access to YouTube and Netflix, and of course, Alexa built-in.

Buy now

Best JVC TV deals

JVC 32in LT-32CF600 1080p TV: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuqcY_0abqtpFA00

This budget 32in JVC LED TV is a Fire TV edition from the respectable brand. It integrates live telly with your choice of streaming service all from the main screen, and it comes with Freeview Play, so you can easily catch-up on all your favourite content. It has an HD-ready screen, and is just small enough for a bedroom. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote, meaning you can change channels with just the power of your vocal chords. It has 20 per cent off right now.

Buy now

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
