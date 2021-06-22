Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

: Premier Automation Featured Robotics Case Study: Magnetic CAM Gear Assembly

Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 17 days ago

Premier Automation Featured Robotics Case Study: Magnetic CAM Gear Assembly Project Overview: Premier Automation designed a robotic application that places tiny magnets into small slots in a plastic CAM gear. Three magnets are placed in both the top and bottom sides of the gear, and each magnet is secured with Loctite. The Robotic CAM Gear Assembly Cell manufactures production-ready CAM gears for the Ford F-150 pick-up truck. Gears are loaded into the in-feeder, and then supplied with 6 tiny magnets (as well as an adhesive to hold them in place) before getting magnetized, and then finally placed into their shipping container. By hand, this routine is extremely frustrating, tedious, and painstakingly slow. In our system, the entire process only takes 15 seconds per gear. That is a blistering pace of assembling 240 gears per hour! Slot Tolerance: The tolerance between the slot magnet was 0.05cm. We overcame this incredibly tight tolerance by increasing the precision in our vision system, adding resolution in our rotary encoders and accounting for geometric considerations. Loctite Dispensing Size: We needed to dispense less than 0.007 grams of Loctite. To accomplish this, we balanced surface tension in the droplet with the nozzle size and system pressure to obtain consistent deposit amounts. We also needed to account for the dry time when programming the robots’ motion and handling of the gears. Cycle Time: The customer required each cell to produce at least 600,000 gears per year. Through our testing and refinement, we decreased the cells total cycle time by over 50% by rearranging call sequences, adjusting robots’ paths, and increasing the speed of our vision detection. Benefits of Automating Material Handling: Material handling is a task that is prone to several complications, especially if manual operators are involved. Bringing technology into the mix can straighten things out and close-down common loopholes. Robots in particular can assist with the task and can carry out operations such as parts transfer, automated storage, palletizing, etc. When such processes are shifted to a machine, the ultimate benefits are reaped by the company as a whole. These include: Efficiency: You will be able to get more done with fewer resources, while designating your workforce to more sophisticated tasks. Reliability: While human operators are capable of messing up on a few things, robots would carry out tasks as programmed, for an indefinite period of time. Safety: On-site workers would be more secure as all the dangerous tasks such as heavy lifting would be shifted to the machines. Flexibility: You would be able to cope with seasonal swings in a much better way, rather than reorganizing your workforce time and again. About Premier Automation Robotics Premier Automation is equipped to integrate a new robotic automation system and upgrade or update an existing robotic cell. Premier Automation designs and implements automated robotics systems for industrial OEM and end user customers. Automated robotic systems are an increasingly versatile, safe, and cost-effective solution for a broad range of industrial applications. Our engineering team has the automation and process control experience to provide our customers with unique, highly efficient robotic solutions that streamline production, improve efficiency, and reduce operating costs. Premier Automation is an Authorized System Integrator for Fanuc Robotics, Universal Robots, Lincoln Electric, and YASKAWA, a Channel Partner for IAM Robotics, and a Robotics Value Provider for ABB Robotics. Our robotics team has experience in the following robotics categories: • Application Zones • Assembly Robots • Material Handling • Machine Tending • Material Removal • Dispensing • Custom/Process Equipment • And more About Premier Automation Premier Automation offers industry specific automation, drive, robotic and power solutions to help our customers solve their most complex problems. Our problem-solving approach involves custom blending of technology, product and engineering to provide our customers with their best package of solution options. Staying current with technology can be a huge differentiator in a company’s ability to keep costs down, improve performance, and ultimately stay competitive in today’s global marketplace. Premier Automation has nearly thirty years of experience designing and implementing a wide range of application solutions numbering in the tens of thousands throughout a variety of industries, and we are confident that we have a solution for you.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Robots#Universal Robots#Magnet#Cam#Loctite#Premier Automation#Oem#Lincoln Electric#Yaskawa#Channel Partner#Abb Robotics#Application Zones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Ford
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
Rosemont, ILaustinnews.net

Electric Vehicles, Fastening & Joining, and Robotics Assembly will be the Focus of Three Workshops at The Assembly Show Taking Place Oct 26-28

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show, taking place in person October 26-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will kick off on Tuesday, October 26th with three workshops. Editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of The ASSEMBLY Show, will moderate the workshops on Electric Vehicle Assembly: Challenges & Opportunities; Fastening & Joining: New & Alternative Methods and Robotics Assembly: Beyond the Basics. The morning workshop will take place from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and the two afternoon workshops will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Registration is now open for all three workshops and for the entire event.
TechnologyCIO

Understanding Robotic Process Automation and its Use Cases

In a recent annual Deloitte survey, 73% of executives said that their organizations have started down the path to intelligent automation. For someone who doesn’t track the evolution of automation technology, that may be a surprising statistic. When many people hear the word “automation,” they tend to picture the robots on a factory floor executing precise movements in a flawlessly orchestrated dance. But those robots represent a fraction of the robots working in today’s enterprises.
Rochester Hills, MIdcvelocity.com

GLOBAL AUTOMATION LEADER FANUC ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF 750,000TH ROBOT

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – (July 1, 2021) – FANUC CORPORATION, the world’s leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and factory automation has announced the production of its 750,000th industrial robot, representing a record high point in the robotics industry. Currently, FANUC is capable of producing 11,000 robots per month in fully...
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

Thermal cameras are the new eyes for automated driving features

New imaging technology is designed to address a dangerous blind spot when it comes to today's assisted driving systems: they don't always brake for pedestrians. Why it matters: About 6,200 pedestrians are killed by motor vehicles every year, according to federal statistics, accounting for 16% of all traffic deaths. Three-fourths of those deaths occur at night.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AMP Robotics Achieves Data Milestones and Recycling Automation Breakthrough

At WasteExpo 2021 in Las Vegas, AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in AI, robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, announced key company milestones executing against its plan to sustainably improve and scale the recovery of recyclables. These achievements coincide with the company’s ongoing market expansion and continued innovation cycle to modernize the domestic and global recycling system.
BusinessBenzinga

Zebra Technologies To Acquire Warehouse Automation Firm Fetch Robotics

Zebra Technologies, which provides everything from mobile computers and printers to data capture and machine learning systems and even temperature monitoring and sensing technologies, is adding warehouse robotics to its portfolio. The Illinois-based global company will acquire Fetch Robotics, an on-demand warehouse automation provider, for $290 million in cash. Zebra...
Businessbizjournals

San Jose-based warehouse automation unicorn Fetch Robotics acquired for $290M

Fetch Robotics Inc. on Thursday said it has agreed to be acquired by supply chain giant Zebra Technologies Corp. The San Jose-based warehouse automation company said that the acquisition would help integrate technology like Fetch Robotics' self-navigating robots and human workers with the software that directs the flow of distribution, manufacturing and retail operations.
SoftwareRegister Citizen

NXTsoft Increases Breadth of Robotic Process Automation Offerings via its Omni Product Lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. NXTsoft, the market leader in comprehensive, secure API connectivity for fintechs and financial institutions today announces enhancements to its Omni product lines that increase the amount of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that it can provide to its financial institution and fintech customers, delivering significant time and cost savings to those entities.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Botrista Closes $10M Series A To Make Craft Beverages More Accessible Via Robotic Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botrista Technology, Inc., a company revolutionizing the beverage industry with the Botrista DrinkBot, today announced it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding co-led by Purestone Capital and La Kaffa International with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - Get Report, and PIDC. The funding brings Botrista's total amount of capital raised to $16 million. With Botrista's 10x year-over-year growth in deployments and revenue, the new funding will be used to further ramp up deployment operations to roll-out the DrinkBot nationally.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Automobile Manufacturing Robots Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Yaskawa, Durr, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Automobile Manufacturing Robots Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automobile Manufacturing Robots market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automobile Manufacturing Robots Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agriculture Equipment Assembly Market Investment Analysis | Agrabase, Rockwell Automation, Fairlawn Tool

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Agriculture Equipment Assembly Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Agriculture Equipment Assembly Market Report.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automated Test Equipment Market Featuring Advantest Corp. And Aimil Ltd. | Technavio

The automated test equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | ATS Automation, BRINOX, TASI Group

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global States Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market Report.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Circuit Simulation Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | National Instruments, Texas Instruments

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Circuit Simulation Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Circuit Simulation Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Circuit Simulation Software investments till 2029.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots Market 2021 | Updates Extensive Growth Opportunities To Be Witnessed By 2022-2031

Market.us report offers detailed coverage of the Global Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots industry and main market trends. This market research report also evaluates the past and currentSelective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots product values to predict future market directions between the forecast period. The uniqueness of the products market research report is the representation of theSelective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots product at both the global and regional level. The comprehensive research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market segment and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, product type, and geography.
Technologyaithority.com

Automated IoT Data monetization: A Common Case For Robonomics And Ocean

Robonomics engineers have unlocked the ability for robots to sell and buy data they gather in the field, autonomously!. Utilizing the Ocean Protocol to secure and tokenize datasets, Robonomics — who have been among pioneers in blockchain-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) research — have created an entirely new class of assets that were previously unavailable due to the inability to secure and exchange proprietary data.
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Announce Collaboration to Enable Automated Biopharmaceutical Process Development

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Corporation have agreed to enter a strategic collaboration to jointly support pharmaceutical and chemical industries by providing advanced solutions for improved efficiency in chemical synthesis. The companies have complementary core technologies which, when combined, can produce unique and useful solutions....

Comments / 0

Community Policy