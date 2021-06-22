Premier Automation Featured Robotics Case Study: Magnetic CAM Gear Assembly Project Overview: Premier Automation designed a robotic application that places tiny magnets into small slots in a plastic CAM gear. Three magnets are placed in both the top and bottom sides of the gear, and each magnet is secured with Loctite. The Robotic CAM Gear Assembly Cell manufactures production-ready CAM gears for the Ford F-150 pick-up truck. Gears are loaded into the in-feeder, and then supplied with 6 tiny magnets (as well as an adhesive to hold them in place) before getting magnetized, and then finally placed into their shipping container. By hand, this routine is extremely frustrating, tedious, and painstakingly slow. In our system, the entire process only takes 15 seconds per gear. That is a blistering pace of assembling 240 gears per hour! Slot Tolerance: The tolerance between the slot magnet was 0.05cm. We overcame this incredibly tight tolerance by increasing the precision in our vision system, adding resolution in our rotary encoders and accounting for geometric considerations. Loctite Dispensing Size: We needed to dispense less than 0.007 grams of Loctite. To accomplish this, we balanced surface tension in the droplet with the nozzle size and system pressure to obtain consistent deposit amounts. We also needed to account for the dry time when programming the robots’ motion and handling of the gears. Cycle Time: The customer required each cell to produce at least 600,000 gears per year. Through our testing and refinement, we decreased the cells total cycle time by over 50% by rearranging call sequences, adjusting robots’ paths, and increasing the speed of our vision detection. Benefits of Automating Material Handling: Material handling is a task that is prone to several complications, especially if manual operators are involved. Bringing technology into the mix can straighten things out and close-down common loopholes. Robots in particular can assist with the task and can carry out operations such as parts transfer, automated storage, palletizing, etc. When such processes are shifted to a machine, the ultimate benefits are reaped by the company as a whole. These include: Efficiency: You will be able to get more done with fewer resources, while designating your workforce to more sophisticated tasks. Reliability: While human operators are capable of messing up on a few things, robots would carry out tasks as programmed, for an indefinite period of time. Safety: On-site workers would be more secure as all the dangerous tasks such as heavy lifting would be shifted to the machines. Flexibility: You would be able to cope with seasonal swings in a much better way, rather than reorganizing your workforce time and again. About Premier Automation Robotics Premier Automation is equipped to integrate a new robotic automation system and upgrade or update an existing robotic cell. Premier Automation designs and implements automated robotics systems for industrial OEM and end user customers. Automated robotic systems are an increasingly versatile, safe, and cost-effective solution for a broad range of industrial applications. Our engineering team has the automation and process control experience to provide our customers with unique, highly efficient robotic solutions that streamline production, improve efficiency, and reduce operating costs. Premier Automation is an Authorized System Integrator for Fanuc Robotics, Universal Robots, Lincoln Electric, and YASKAWA, a Channel Partner for IAM Robotics, and a Robotics Value Provider for ABB Robotics. Our robotics team has experience in the following robotics categories: • Application Zones • Assembly Robots • Material Handling • Machine Tending • Material Removal • Dispensing • Custom/Process Equipment • And more About Premier Automation Premier Automation offers industry specific automation, drive, robotic and power solutions to help our customers solve their most complex problems. Our problem-solving approach involves custom blending of technology, product and engineering to provide our customers with their best package of solution options. Staying current with technology can be a huge differentiator in a company’s ability to keep costs down, improve performance, and ultimately stay competitive in today’s global marketplace. Premier Automation has nearly thirty years of experience designing and implementing a wide range of application solutions numbering in the tens of thousands throughout a variety of industries, and we are confident that we have a solution for you.